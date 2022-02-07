Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Dave Cherry has been called up to the squad after injuries to Jamie Ritchie and Josh Bayliss

Dave Cherry has been called up to the Scotland squad for the Six Nations match with Wales in Cardiff.

Jamie Ritchie and Josh Bayliss are unable to meet up with the group through injury.

Hooker Cherry, 31, has won five caps for Scotland, and scored his third international try in the 27-23 win over France in Paris last year.

Ritchie was taken off injured midway through the second half in Saturday's 20-17 win over England.

Bayliss missed that Calcutta Cup victory while recovering from a concussion.