Six Nations 2022: Ireland's forwards, England's Tuilagi trauma, Scottish resilience and Welsh woes

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments108

The opening round of the 2022 Six Nations did not disappoint.

Ireland kicked things off with a dominant home win against Wales, before Scotland came out on top in a nail-biter against England.

France rounded things off nicely, taking top spot in the table after defeating a surprisingly spirited Italy.

Those three games leave much to discuss. Here are five of the top talking points, with help from Rugby Union Daily's Chris Jones, Ugo Monye, John Barclay and Sam Warburton.

Ireland's fancy forwards

Ireland are second in the table on points difference after their ruthless 29-7 dismantling of defending champions Wales.

Wing Mack Hansen impressed on his debut, but it was the skill of Ireland's forward pack that caught the eye of the Rugby Union Daily experts.

The likes of Tadhg Furlong and Tadhg Beirne battered their way through Wales' defence and provided quick ball for Ireland's backs to attack.

Former Scotland captain Barclay says Ireland's forwards have an "advanced skillset" greater than that of France, who they face in round two.

"They have forwards who are passing on the gain-line," he continued. "They are so organised."

A Six Nations table showing: 1. France P 1, W 1, D 0, L 0, PD 27, B 1, Pts 5; 2. Ireland P 1, W 1, D 0, L 0, PD 22, B 1, Pts 5; 3. Scotland P 1, W 1, D 0, L 0, PD 3, B 0, Pts 4; 4. England P 1, W 0, D 0, L 1, PD -3, B 1, Pts 1; 5. Wales P 1, W 0, D 0, L 1, PD -22, B 0, Pts 0; 6. Italy P 1, W 0, D 0, L 1, PD -27, B 0, Pts 0

Resilient Scotland

England were in the driving seat at Murrayfield - 17-10 up with 15 minutes to go - but Scotland stayed in the fight and were awarded a penalty try because Luke Cowan-Dickie batted the ball into touch.

After Scotland took a 20-17 lead, England battled for one last penalty in a scrum but the hosts held firm.

Barclay was especially impressed with the win because Scotland "did it the hard way".

"It wasn't the perfect performance but the manner in which they did it was superb," he continued.

"They have players that have swagger now. They're looking at a championship. Every game that they go into they are going to believe they are going to win."

Tuilagi trauma

Elliot Daly and Henry Slade formed England's midfield for the Murrayfield encounter, meaning a lack of physicality with captain Owen Farrell and centre Manu Tuilagi both injured.

Tuilagi is expected to return later in the tournament after impressing off the bench for Sale on Sunday.

But former British and Irish Lions captain Warburton questioned why England rely so heavily on a player who has had numerous long injury lay-offs throughout his career.

He said: "It is ridiculous. A country who has got 12 pro teams, three players per team contracted full-time who can play 12, so 36 inside centres.

"Let's say six aren't English qualified. You have got 30 inside centres professionally contracted and they can't find someone to replace Manu Tuilagi. It's inexplicable."

Welsh woes

Wales took the title in 2021, but look unlikely to repeat the feat after their loss in Dublin.

Wayne Pivac's side is wrestling with a lengthy injury list which leaves them short of over 700 Test caps, with Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and George North among the stars unavailable.

But Warburton believes the result is cause for wider concern over the side's future, saying the country does not have "a good enough player pool to pick from".

"I thought after the last World Cup there was going to be a changing of the guard but there wasn't," he continued.

"I don't think the young players have been coming through so we've had to hold onto people.

"I think they've got a really good coaching group. Normally in every group of players that comes through you can identify six, seven or eight guys who are going to be world class.

"If I told you to name eight guys now, I'm not sure you could but that is what you need to be competitive at this level."

Amazing atmospheres

In contrast to the opening round of the Covid-hit 2021 Six Nations, all three fixtures in round one this year were played in front of packed crowds.

Murrayfield perhaps delivered the best atmosphere of the weekend with Monye saying he "got goosebumps" hearing the home fans sing Flower of Scotland.

Barclay agreed, saying it was a "real privilege" to be in the stadium, while Warburton added he "couldn't believe how good the atmosphere was".

Jones said: "When England had a good third quarter the crowd needed something from the Scotland team.

"When the team gave it to them, the crowd were just awesome for that final 15. I do not think I have seen an atmosphere like that at Murrayfield."

A Six Nations second round graphic. Saturday: Wales v Scotland - 14:15 kick-off - BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Saturday: Ireland v France - 16:45 kick-off - ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live. Sunday: Italy v England - 15:00 kick-off. ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by Gilo, today at 15:22

    Wales look like wooden spoon contenders with Italy I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 15:26

      Blott replied:
      Don’t be afraid, England managed 5th place and they’ve got the highest paid coach in world rugby

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 15:41

    Having watched the France v Italy game, Italy were good, better than expected in the first half and France were predictable. England will not have an easy time next match and France are not the clear favourites we think they are. Ireland Are the stand out team IMHO and I’m an England fan.

    • Reply posted by KingDon, today at 15:59

      KingDon replied:
      Ireland were the favourites going into this.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 15:42

    Selection doesn't really matter with Jones in charge. He won't let anyone play what they see and stifles any flair with "play-it-by-numbers" tactics.

    Pick players who consistently perform and more importantly - Let them play.

  • Comment posted by RugbySasuage , today at 15:26

    They rely on Tuilagi because he’s England’s best centre by a country mile

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 15:38

      Blott replied:
      If/when he’s fit, which isn’t often

  • Comment posted by Grumpy of HP4, today at 15:28

    England will continue to struggle as long as they remain in thrall to Eddie Jones' ego and perversity. Keep it simple - pick players in the right position, leave players on the pitch when they're playing well, bin predetermined subs and for God's sake pick a 9 who doesn't need to go on a walk and have a think when he picks the ball up

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 15:32

      wilts123 replied:
      Yet his team lost by only 3 points and didn’t look like strugglers anymore than when they won the 3 Autumn games . Scotland are now a decent side and are no push overs .

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 15:17

    France look like the team that is going to beat everyone comfortably, Ireland look very strong but wont have the same time and space a dreadful Wales gave them. Scotland have at least another big win in them, England looked disjointed not sure what they are meant to be, Italy really good performance against France. Wales (I am welsh) look dreadful, slow in thought and deed.

    • Reply posted by Charlie124, today at 15:27

      Charlie124 replied:
      I think England will be better going forwards, do not forget Scotland have had the tightest defence last two six nations in a row. Big showdown in Paris this Saturday though!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 15:48

    Welsh rugby has been in a terminal state of decline for years but the cracks have been covered by the national team. Very few people follow club rugby anymore and the international game is just a reason for a drinking session and that is a fact

  • Comment posted by nonsuch, today at 15:21

    England dominated the game against Scotland and lost by 3 points after making a couple of mistakes. This results in the pundits saying Scotland are marvellous, England rubbish. whilst Scotland defended very well, Can't see them beating Ireland or France. England still look good to me and still in with a chance to do well in this 6N.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 15:25

      wilts123 replied:
      Can’t see England winning in Paris this year . Possibly 2nd but Ireland will be tough even if at Twickenham

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:19

    Another HYS. We have been blessed. Have to say, respect for Eddie Jones's post-match interview. I'm not sure he agreed with the penalty try, but he had praise for Scotland and the Murrayfield crowd. I liked his joke (I hope it was a joke) about releasing a Rassie-like video. I hope he got back down to England, this time, without some idiot Scottish 'fan', giving him grief.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 15:30

      Blott replied:
      Eddie attracts grief with his daft comments, a few seasons ago he managed to upset the Irish, I honestly think Eddie is ruining a golden generation of players, I don’t wish injury on any player but I don’t see a way back for Farrell, Smith is in a different league as a 10

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:19

    I am a fan of playing players in their normal position. Play Slade at 13. Play a 12 at 12. Eddie Jones does it his way though, and gets paid to do it, so he should take some flak for it.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 15:27

      wilts123 replied:
      I thought the back line played well v Scotland

  • Comment posted by Just Asking, today at 15:53

    BBC Journos are only obsessed with Tuilagi because they're a bunch of predictable football-orientated hacks who don't watch the club game to see what much better options are available.

    • Reply posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 15:55

      Whisky and Chips replied:
      That is a fairly accurate assessment

  • Comment posted by RocDoc, today at 15:31

    Totally agree with Warburton on English centre situation. Tugali breaks too easily so why keep waiting for him to return. Tremendous flair and power in Prem...pick combinations with proven track record instead of putting players out of position.

  • Comment posted by fbear, today at 15:30

    If Ireland win this weekend, I think they'll get the slam. I think France will lose to Scotland meaning if Scotland can get over the line against Wales, a grand slam showdown in Ireland would be a game too far for them unfortunately. Most exciting six nations I can remember.

    • Reply posted by Phil From Heck, today at 15:40

      Phil From Heck replied:
      Blimey,
      a fortuitous lucky win at home to Scotland's annual "World Cup Final" - and suddenly you are "slam" contenders ?
      You may have just avoided your perennial competition for the Wooden Spoon with Italy, but Italy played well and it is no better than 50/50 for a Scotland win against Italy.

  • Comment posted by sporty, today at 15:27

    Fundamental mistakes at the end cost England.

    Taking Smith off for Ford.
    Marler taking the line-out.
    Daly not going for the 3 points.
    Expecting a penalty for the messy scrums at the end, instead of focussing on a much needed try.

    Ireland to win the lot with Scotland 2nd.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 15:29

      wilts123 replied:
      Not the penalty try and yellow card then !? Can’t see beyond France to be honest myself with Ireland 2nd

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 15:46

    What was the point in bringing on Jack Nowell when the clock was already in the red

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:50

      SD replied:
      Answers on a proverbial postcard to one E Jones Esq.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:31

    Lots of doom and gloom here! Eng not as bad as lots make out. Scotland have every reason to be confident v Wales but they also won't be as woeful again.
    Ireland and France nothing to worry about apart from small matter next match.
    Italy showed they will challenge teams.

    Overall, plenty to look forward to.

    Just need Jones to select decent 9....

    • Reply posted by Spesh, today at 15:37

      Spesh replied:
      Your choice would be?????

  • Comment posted by Captain Sensible, today at 15:21

    Terrifc start to the tournament and how good is it to have crowds back. Ireland and France look a level up but hopefully Scotland can hang on their coat tails. Will be very difficult to beat Wales in Cardiff but its long overdue.

  • Comment posted by JN16, today at 15:13

    If Warburton thinks there are only 6 non-English inside centres in the Premiership, then he doesn't watch a lot of Premiership.

    • Reply posted by SAF, today at 15:17

      SAF replied:
      Call it 50% then and England still have 18 to choose from. Still a fair point.

  • Comment posted by drew stephenson, today at 15:51

    Have to agree with Warburton on England's centres.

  • Comment posted by dimebar, today at 15:49

    The England team remind me of the wales team under gatland

    It’s a rigid game structure that is hard to break out of when the game needs to be chased

    I remember seeing games where the welsh players just decided to ‘go play’ in the last 20 minutes and pulled off some really good wins , never convinced it was a coaching decision

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured