Faf de Klerk was brought to Sale in 2017 by Steve Diamond, now the boss at Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks bring in Faf de Klerk for his first Sale start of the season for the visit of Steve Diamond's Worcester Warriors to the AJ Bell Stadium.

South Africa's fit-again World Cup winning scrum-half, who came off the bench in last weekend's 36-14 win at Harlequins, is one of six changes.

Warriors remain without injured England centre Ollie Lawrence and Scots, Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland.

But they do have highly-rated young stand-off Fin Smith back from injury,

Smith has recovered from the blow to the head he took against Northampton, while lock Graham Kitchener also returns, but fellow centre Francois Venter (calf) is out and Owen Williams, who suffered a bad hamstring injury in only his third game in early October, is still not ready after four months out.

In a team showing seven changes, Scotland international tight-head prop Murray McCallum, signed from Glasgow Warriors in December, makes his Premiership debut at loosehead.

Tom Howe starts on the left wing as Alex Hearle switches to centre, while open-side flanker Sam Lewis has recovered from a dead leg, and Tom Dodd, who came off the bench last week, comes into the back row, with captain Ted Hill switching to blindside flanker.

Sale also bring in England centre Manu Tuilagi, lock Cobus Wiese and hooker Curtis Langdon, who all came off the bench against Quins, as well as Lood de Jager in the second row and Jean-Luc du Preez at number 8 for the first time this season, He replaces twin brother Daniel, who misses the game after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child this week.

Sale, who have lost only one of their past four Premiership matches, face a Worcester side who have lost their past four, two under Diamond and two prior to sacked head coach Jonathan Thomas's departure.

Warriors beat Sale 27-14 at Sixways back in November, but have never done the Premiership double over Sale and have not won at the AJ Bell Stadium in nine previous visits.

Warriors boss Steve Diamond told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"Owen Williams is not quite 100 per cent but we feel that another week or two on the training paddock will get him back there.

"Ted Hill will get picked by England in the future without a doubt. He has been unlucky.

"I've not met anyone who trains harder than him and he has a brilliant manner about him. But there is a plethora of players in his position."

Sale: S James; Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, Reed; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Langdon, Oosthuizen, Wiese, De Jager, Ross, Dugdale, J-L du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Jones, J-P du Preez, Nield, Quirke, Rensburg, McGuigan.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Hearle, Beck, Howe; Smith, Simpson; McCallum, Annett, Judge, Garvey, G Kitchener, Hill (capt), Lewis, Dodd.

Replacements: Miller, Owen, Tyack, Batley, Hatherell, Chudley, Searle, Atkinson.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).