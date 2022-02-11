Fraser Balmain will make his 100th Gloucester appearance having joined the club from Leicester in 2017

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter welcome back experienced duo Don Armand and Ian Whitten as they aim to end a three-game Premiership losing streak at home to Gloucester.

Armand has recovered from a head injury to replace Lewis Pearson while Whitten starts at centre in place of Harvey Skinner to bolster a young side.

Gloucester make three changes to the side that defeated London Irish.

Scrum-half Ben Meehan, flanker Jordy Reid and prop Jamal Ford-Robinson all come into the starting line-up.

Exeter have not lost four first-team games in succession since November 2016, but their side has been hit by international call-ups and injuries to those players expected to fill in for them.

But they face a stiff test with Gloucester unbeaten in their past six away games in the Premiership - their best ever run of away form away in the competition.

But Exeter have won four of the past five meetings between the sides with Gloucester's only victory at Sandy Park in any competition since January 2015 coming in an Ollie Thorley-inspired 27-19 win in the European Champions Cup in December 2018.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"We've got a little bit more there options-wise than we had last week, but again it's going to be another interesting week.

"It's going to be a challenge for us, it was a challenge for us when we went away, we went up to Gloucester and we won a very important game for ourselves, and we've got to put in a similar level of performance, or probably better, because Gloucester are going better now than they were then.

"I still think we're in with a very good shout of getting something out of this season, but we've got to collect some points on a more regular basis than we are at the moment.

"The top four's not miles away from us, but we do have to win a few important games over this next four or five weeks."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"You look at these teams that we're going to and they're very strong.

"Exeter are a little bit like us, they've got a few players missing. This is just the time of year where your squad gets tested, your processes get tested, that was one for us last weekend with a new combination in midfield.

"It's really a challenge of how good your training's been.

"I expect it to be tight, I expect it to be very physical, I expect it to be an extremely hard-working game, which they always are with Exeter.

"Exeter have prided themselves for a long time on having the ability to slip people in and out and different players come in and it doesn't affect their systems or what they're about, so I expect it to be very hard."

Exeter: Hodge; Woodburn, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), S Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Schickerling, Kirsten, Jenkins, Armand, Capstick, Grondona.

Replacements: Yeandle, Keast, Street, Ewers, Leatherbarrow, Hidalgo-Clyne, H Skinner, Cordero.

Gloucester: Moyle; Carreras, Kveseladze, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Evans, Meehan; Ford-Robinson, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt) Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Gotovtsev, Davidson, Clement, Chapman, Hastings, Seabrook.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).