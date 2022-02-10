Chris Ashton scored 33 tries for Northampton between 2008 and 2012

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Friday, 11 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Former England wing Chris Ashton starts his spell with Leicester Tigers on the bench as the Premiership leaders look for a seasonal double over Northampton.

Tigers make two changes to the starting XV with Nemani Nadolo on the left wing and Tommy Reffell in the back row.

Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson plays his 100th game for Saints, who have George Furbank at fly-half.

They also make a change in the number 11 shirt with South African Courtnall Skosan in for Tom Collins.

Leicester ran in seven tries - two of them by Nadolo - when they won 55-26 at Franklin's Gardens in October.

The Tigers bounced back from their first two league defeats of the season by beating Worcester Warriors 36-16 last weekend.

Northampton's most recent game was also against Worcester, a 29-15 away win on 29 January,

Ashton's move to Leicester on a short-term contract could see him make a debut against the club where he scored many of his 89 Premiership tries.

He is short of match practice, having only played four games for Worcester, who released him in December, because of injuries and suspensions.

George Furbank replaces Dan Biggar of Wales in Northampton's number 10 shirt

Saints have won on four of their last five visits to Mattioli Woods Welford Road, including 23-18 victory last April, when Hutchinson scored one of their three tries.

Furbank partners Alex Mitchell in the halves, having been released from the England Six Nations squad in midweek, but there is no place for Courtney Lawes, who is still subject to concussion protocols.

Skosan has scored 10 tries in all competitions this season - including eight in the Premiership - and he plays his first game since the European Champions Cup defeat by Ulster almost a month ago.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Northampton have got a phenomenal attacking game, the speed with which they operate, the speed they move the ball is exceptional. Top-class coaches have created a brilliant team so we're going to have to be very good.

"We've got the best following in the competition, there's a lot of things we don't have at Leicester Tigers, but I think every club would want what we've got with our supporters.

"I understand just how important this game is (to them) in terms of the history, but from our point of view, my players get excited about every game because every game is important.

"Every game is one we want to get better in. That's where our attention is, how do we get better this week from last week, how do we put on a performance that we're proud of and our supporters are proud of?"

Saints forwards coach Phil Dowson told BBC Radio Northampton:

"The start is important, getting our fundamentals into the game, in terms of our maul attack, maul defence, line speed, looking after the ball, all the little things that if you don't get quite right you'll be under massive pressure.

"You want the players to be aggressive, physical and have huge energy, but at the same time, you want them to be accurate as well.

"You've got to be careful to not over-do it, but you don't want to under-cook it either - in terms of what the game means to the club, what it means to the fans, the players and what it means to our league position.

"It's a fine line to tread and you've got to make sure you don't go one way or the other. I don't think the importance of it is lost on the players but we've got to be careful not to overblow it into something it isn't."

Leicester: Hegarty, Potter, Porter, Kelly, Nadolo; Burns, Wigglesworth; Whitcombe, Montoya, Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg (capt), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, van Wyk, Leatigaga, Snyman, Martin, van Poortvliet, Scott, Ashton.

Northampton: Tuala, Sleightholme, Dingwall (capt), Hutchinson, Skosan; Furbank, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Harrison, Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Carey, Coles, Wilkins, JHames, Grayson, Proctor.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).