Gavin Cattle's side are unbeaten in their last five matches

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says he is unhappy at the way his side played in their 24-24 draw at Richmond.

Tries from Shae Tucker and Tom Duncan put the Pirates 14-0 up after 25 minutes, but the hosts scored three time to lead 21-14 at half-time.

Duncan's second try got Pirates within two points before a James Kane penalty extended the lead, but Matt Bolwell's late score secured a bonus-point draw.

"I don't think our level of performance was there to win a game," said Cattle.

"I'm not happy, the boys are not happy, you can see the frustration there, but three points doesn't mean we're out of the hunt, so that's the positive to take out of it," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The Pirates remain fourth in the Championship, five points behind leaders Ealing from the same amount of games - second-placed Doncaster and third-placed Jersey Reds have both played two more games than the Penzance-based club.

"We just weren't good enough, we looked like we were still on the bus," Cattle added.

"At half-time there were rockets going off everywhere and some of our stuff at the back was really unlike us, a couple of unforced errors at the back putting balls straight out, we just gave Richmond too many entries and pressure releases, so we got what we deserved.

"Some of the simple principles we've done for years just went missing for big parts of that game.

"That'll be fixed next week, they're easy fixes, the boys know they just need a bit of a nudge in the right direction."