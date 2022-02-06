Six Nations 2022: France 37-10 Italy - Gabin Villiere scores hat-trick for hosts

By Becky Grey

Gabin Villiere celebrates
Gabin Villiere, 26, was playing in France's second division as recently as 2019
Guinness Six Nations: France v Italy
France: (18) 37
Tries: Jelonch, Villiere 3, Penaud Cons: Jaminet 2, Ntamack Pens: Jaminet 2
Italy: (10) 10
Try: Menoncello Con: Garbisi Pen: Garbisi

Six Nations favourites France pulled away from a spirited Italy in Paris to open their campaign with a bonus-point win.

The Azzurri briefly threatened to derail France's attempt at a first title since 2010 when debutant teenager Tommaso Menoncello scored.

But Anthony Jelonch and Gabin Villiere crossed to put the hosts in front.

After the break, Villiere completed his hat-trick and Damian Penaud also crossed to secure the bonus point.

France top the table after round one from second-placed Ireland on points difference, with Andy Farrell's side travelling to Paris in round two.

France's quality too great for Italy

Rain fell on the Stade de France for most of the match, but France were still able to display the many options in their box of attacking tricks.

From the outset, the hosts showed off a backline of devastating runners and a sharp kicking game to the jubilant Paris crowd.

But Italy clearly had not read the script and started strongly too, taking an unexpected lead when Paolo Garbisi's cross-field kick set up 19-year-old wing Menoncello to become the youngest try scorer in the tournament since 1967.

France soon hit back as Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney tried to recover from a messy line-out but popped the ball into the hands of the onrushing Jelonch, who scored an interception try.

Italy briefly went ahead again after a Garbisi penalty, before Jaminet claimed three points too, and France asserted their dominance before the break as speedy offloads created space for Villiere to slide across in the left corner.

A Julien Marchand try was ruled out, but France could not be kept out for long as Villiere hung on the shoulder of Gregory Alldritt to grab the ball and step round two Italian defenders to score.

Italy managed to keep France quiet for another 20 minutes before the hosts' quality was too much for the Azzurri as Penaud combined with World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont to secure the bonus-point try.

Again French pressure built and, with the clock in the red, Villiere completed his hat-trick in a solid start to the tournament for Les Bleus.

For Italy, despite having now lost 33 Six Nations games in a row, there were signs of promise which they will hope to build on when they host England in round two.

Man of the match - Gabin Villiere

Gabin Villiere blows out his cheeks in disbelief
Hat-trick hero Gabin Villiere made more metres than anyone else in his team with 121 in 13 carries

Line-ups

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Danty, Fickou, Villiere, Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willense, Jelonch, Cretin, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Cros, Lucu, Moefana, Ramos.

Italy: Padovani; Menoncello, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Rischetti, Lucchesi, Pasquali, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Zilocchi, Fuser, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Braley, Marin.

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 17:28

    It’s no wonder the Italians cry before every game!?

  • Comment posted by glaws, today at 17:27

    Italy put in a shift. If only Jake Polledri was fighting fit again!

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:24

    Why are Italy still in this? Only 1 bonus point in the last 6 years is utterly appalling & they will get “nil points” again this year. They are utter cannon fodder for the other five teams. Get rid & let’s go back to the Five Nations.

    • Reply posted by Socrates, today at 17:26

      Socrates replied:
      Didn't you watch Wales yesterday?

  • Comment posted by RGRIFF95, today at 17:22

    Decent looking Italian side, bodes well for the future

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 17:21

    I think we can safely say France won't be winning the 6N, also Wales could give Italy a bit of competition for the wooden spoon.

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 17:21

    Rugby in Italy rather like RL in England: Played only in parts of the North.

    Same time zone, let's have S Africa in the 6N.

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 17:16

    Decent effort from Italy, 80 minute ticker , kept going - not many teams in world rugby will get within 15 points of France in Paris

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:15

    I like Italy and the Italians but why do they still play rugby in the the Six Nations?

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 17:24

      Captain Serious replied:
      Because they are part owners of the 6N?

  • Comment posted by greaves4ever, today at 17:15

    Italy will give England a good game, It will be closest one yet. England still behind Scotland Ireland and France on yesterdays showing.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:17

      SD replied:
      Yep Italy no pushover for any team. Have an off day and they will beat you.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:14

    Cue the usually daft comments about Italy being replaced with Georgia despite the fact that the Georgians drew at home to Portugal today

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 17:14

    For the first half, Italy really in it. The French crowd doing a Mexican wave showed how bored they were with their own team until the second half. For me, Ireland now will have been pleased to watch this!

    • Reply posted by francafrique, today at 17:25

      francafrique replied:
      And hoping to get 10 points!!!

  • Comment posted by Obi One Kenobi Nil, today at 17:14

    Wow, who saw this coming?

    Time to seriously think about Italy’s place in this tournament.

    • Reply posted by BigOws, today at 17:19

      BigOws replied:
      I respectfully disagree. I actually think that Italy have developed well since they first joined. It’s just that in general the home nations have all gotten closers to the SH teams in the last 5 or 6 years and Italy have not kept in touch. But compare them to most tier 2 teams and Italy usually win comfortably.

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 17:14

    Georgia should get a crack at Italy in Rome. Winner plays in the next 6 nations. How long can this go on for?

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 17:18

      Joe replied:
      Or Spain since Georgia aren't top of their championship after their draw at home to Portugal today

  • Comment posted by Cookie76, today at 17:13

    Big win??? Hardly, BBC. More like a damp squib over the line

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:13

    Not sure what to make of this. If Italy have given it their best shot (and they fronted up very well) against an error strewn French side and the end result is 37-10, you have to wonder how good France can be if they improve.

    • Reply posted by uk2ak, today at 17:17

      uk2ak replied:
      Nail on head there Robbo. France for the GS, in my humble opinion.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 17:13

    Watching the fight and determination shown by the Italians I have a feeling we scots will be picking up that wooden spoon.
    We have now seen all the sides play and my Scotland team are far and away the worst out there.

    • Reply posted by Huw, today at 17:15

      Huw replied:
      Either you are taking the Michael😁 or you did not see Wales play yesterday.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:12

    France were generally disappointing

    • Reply posted by francafrique, today at 17:28

      francafrique replied:
      As blind as one could be

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 17:10

    The italians will have there chance against the Welsh.

    But for me no jeopardy relegation is not fair on most 2nd tier nations.

    With the exception of Wales and Italy.

    • Reply posted by Wilderness Eagle, today at 17:13

      Wilderness Eagle replied:
      It's "their" not there.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 17:09

    Over last few years I’ve worked wi Italians in Selby.

    They are great people - but RU is not their game and they should not be playing at this level

    Bring nothing to table, Y on Y they play 5 lose 5

    Needs promotion : relegation wi 2 leagues

  • Comment posted by Muckyshoe, today at 17:09

    Italy will thrash Wales. About time!

