Mack Hansen's dynamic Ireland debut included setting up an early try for Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki

Mack Hansen says wise words from head coach Andy Farrell inspired his superb Ireland Test debut after initially suspecting his selection was a wind-up.

Australia-born Hansen, 23, produced a man-of-the-match display in the 29-7 opening Six Nations win over defending champions Wales in Dublin.

Wing Hansen teed up fellow Connacht man Bundee Aki for the early opening try and remained a constant threat.

"Bundee told me I was in the squad but I hadn't heard anything," said Hansen.

"It was a bit hard to believe him.

"When the sheet came up and it had my name up, I was just stoked, absolutely stoked to be involved with this team and it was great.

"To get my first Ireland cap is something I will remember for ever and ever. I'm trying to breathe it all in," added Hansen, whose mother hails from Cork.

'Be yourself'

Speaking of the advice received from Farrell, Hansen added: "He said: 'if you can't be yourself, there's no point putting on the jersey'.

"When Andy says something like that it sticks with you. Just go out there and enjoy yourself, that's all you do at the end of the day."

Dominant Ireland cruised to victory over the depleted Welsh, with Andrew Conway's second-half brace and a solo score from Garry Ringrose sealing a deserved bonus-point victory.

Hansen's elevation to international level came on the back of some scintillating displays at provincial level since moving to Galway from Canberra-based club Brumbies last year.

The United Rugby Championship's leading try scorer, who filled the void left by the injured James Lowe, was able to savour the moment he was named star man on the public address system and promptly made an emotional phone call home at full-time.

"It was in a break (in play) so I did hear it," he said of being picked as man of the match.

"I gave my parents a call. It was good to talk to mum and dad and my brother Jake to enjoy this experience with them.

"They couldn't make the trip over, unfortunately, but they definitively did all they could to make this is a special week for me."

Mack Hansen stepped up seamlessly to the international stage after a brilliant start to his Connacht career

'He's got the temperament'

Hansen, who has scored six tries in nine appearances for Connacht, was presented with his green jersey by club-mates Aki and Jack Carty.

The former Australia Under-20 player is well placed to retain his spot away to France next weekend after impressing coach Farrell.

"We're not surprised - he's got the temperament for handling debuts," Farrell said of Hansen's maiden display.

"He's very cool, calm and collected in how he plays the game and it suits how we play as well.

"We want to be nice and controlled in how we make decisions and I thought he was pretty smooth at times."