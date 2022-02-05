Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gregor Townsend says Scotland "have to back it up next week" after retaining the Calcutta Cup with a 20-17 win over England.

The Scots next week face a Wales team beaten 29-7 by Ireland earlier on Saturday.

Marcus Smith's 17-point haul for England was outweighed by Ben White's debut try, a penalty try and eight points kicked by Finn Russell.

"It was far from perfect," said Townsend.

"We had to absorb a lot of phase attack from England, and through our errors, we weren't able to build our own phase attack. We were proud of how we played in the final quarter.

"It's a game we not only get up for, but we know we deliver close to our best rugby. Today wasn't our best rugby, but our standards are higher than they were a few years ago.

"We have set really good standards in defence over the last couple of years. We know how much this means to our supporters and the whole nation - we have to back it up next week."

As well as praising the "outstanding" kicking of Russell, Townsend provided an update on Jamie Ritchie after the flanker went off injured.

"It's not looking great right now - he's struggling to walk," Townsend said. "He did a bit of the splits competing for the ball. I wouldn't expect him to be available next week."

Captain Stuart Hogg said Scotland "had a clinical edge" and played "heads-up rugby" and added: "The forward pack as a whole were outstanding in slowing England down in the tackle."