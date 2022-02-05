Six Nations 2022: Scotland 20-17 England - late penalty try helps hosts retain Calcutta Cup

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments812

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v England
Scotland: (10) 20
Tries: White, penalty try Pens: Russell 2 Con: Russell
England: (6) 17
Try: Smith Pen: Smith 4

Scotland secured successive Calcutta Cup wins for the first time since 1984 after a dramatic late penalty try helped them claim a nerve-shredding Six Nations victory over England.

The visitors dominated possession and territory in the sides' tournament opener at Murrayfield, and led going into the final quarter thanks to a 17-point haul by Marcus Smith.

But Scotland - who were in front at the break after Ben White's debut score - were awarded seven points after Luke Cowan-Dickie deliberately slapped a Finn Russell cross-kick into touch, and edged to victory with a late Russell penalty.

It was a statement win for Gregor Townsend's side, who have won three of the past five meetings and journey to Wales next Saturday with their Six Nations Championship aspirations burnished.

Eddie Jones' England, meanwhile, have now lost four of their last six matches in the competition and travel to Italy the following day needing a win to salvage any hopes of being contenders.

Mercifully the biblical weather forecast never quite lived up to the doomsday predictions. Murrayfield was packed and heaving and, then, hushed.

If the home crowd was expecting thunder and lightning from their boys from the start, what they saw instead was waves of England possession and territory.

Jones' team didn't do a whole lot with it, but they piled it on none the less. Scotland could hardly get anywhere near the ball as this young England - stripped of so much experience through injury - set the tempo.

Stuart Hogg had to scramble to get Max Malins into touch, then Smith banged over a penalty when Jonny Gray played Ben Youngs illegally.

Scotland lost Ali Price to a VAR soon after. What a moment that was for his replacement White on his debut.

The new scrum-half appeared, lit up Murrayfield with the opening try, and then departed again when Price got the all-clear. In the short history of HIAs there can't have been many greater cameos than White's.

It began with a quick Scottish line-out from George Turner, then a Sam Johnson surge. At last, some Scottish urgency.

Hogg took it on, drew Maro Itoje and found Graham. The wing was terrific, bamboozling Joe Marchant before finding White on his shoulder. Wonderful. Russell made it 7-3 to Scotland, a lead they scarcely warranted.

England carried on dominating possession and territory, carried on trying to pin the Scots back without showing the penetration needed to breach what has been the best Six Nations defence over the past two championships. They prodded away.

Smith floated a cross kick to Henry Slade but it flew just above the centre's head. England launched a maul and drove it over the Scottish line but Slade got held up.

They got some kind of reward for their dominance of the ball when Smith landed another penalty to put them within one.

Russell cancelled that one out just before the break. A four-point advantage at half-time? The Scots were blessed. They'd had one attack, one decent bout of possession. England had 76% of the ball - and a deficit.

All of that flipped early in the new half. England began strongly again, but this time they put points on the board, Smith firing over a penalty to make it 10-9 and then adding that try four minutes later.

Again it was an England maul that had Scotland in trouble. Left woefully short of defenders down the blind-side, Youngs and Smith executed with ease. Smith failed with the conversion but made amends with another penalty just after the hour.

England by seven. The Murrayfield crowd quieter than church mice. The sight of Jamie Ritchie leaving with a serious-looking injury did nothing for their mood.

But that mood altered dramatically. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, Russell cross-kicked right to left for Duhan van der Merwe to stretch England one way, then cross-kicked left to right to stretch them the other. The pivotal moment of the day had arrived.

Graham and Cowan-Dickie competed for it practically on the try-line, the hooker done for batting it into touch deliberately. The tension was off the scale. Penalty try Scotland, yellow card Cowan-Dickie, a game levelled, a crowd in delirium.

Scotland went again, Russell put them in front with a penalty and, incredibly, they'd hit the front.

It looked like they'd put it to bed when they got another penalty in front of the posts, but it was reversed. It looked like England were about to launch a major attack in the last seconds but they coughed up a line-out. Prop Joe Marler unwisely threw the ball in. Why didn't Jones bring on Jamie George for that potentially crucial set piece.

Even still, England had a scrum and reset upon reset in the final play. The visitors were desperate for a penalty, the Scots desperate to survive. The Scots prevailed. Remarkable.

Back-to-back Calcutta Cup wins for the first time in almost 40 years and huge momentum going to Wales next week. For England, more misery at the hands of a resurgent Scotland.

What they said

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "I was so nervous for that set of scrums at the end. It was crossing my mind what England might do if they got a penalty, but fortunately it was decided on an error rather than a penalty.

"[Our self-belief] is excellent, as is our character. We were behind and came back. Some of our best rugby was in the last 15 minutes in tricky conditions.

"Finn Russell was superb all game. It means so much to Scotland as a nation. We know we can improve going forward."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "Scotland were a bit better than us and took their chances. There wasn't much in it, but congratulations to Scotland.

"We don't apportion any blame to Luke [Cowan-Dickie] - the referee adjudged it was a yellow card and we have to get on with it. We had opportunities to kick on, but we just weren't clinical enough.

"Given the quality of the competition, we just have to go to Italy and win."

Teams

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, J Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Schoeman, Nel, Skinner, M Bradbury, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu.

England: Steward; Malins, Daly, Slade, Marchant; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Curry (capt), Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Nowell.

Match officials

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR)

Assistant referees: Nic Berry (RA) and Craig Evans (IRE)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Comments

Join the conversation

814 comments

  • Comment posted by TRUTHWILLOUT, today at 18:51

    England fan here - fair play to Scotland - ridiculous mistake made leading to the penalty try ( which is hard to take) but overall a great match and Scotland won fair and square

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 19:02

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Completely agree: well done Scotland, from another England fan. Suddenly a side who couldn’t buy a win at HQ for two generations is England’s new bogey team. Gotta love the swings & roundabouts of the 6N

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:50

    No no no Eddie, what have you done?

    Taking Marcus Smith off when England were in control was an incredibly stupid decision.

    Almost as stupid as the BBC rejoicing Brian Moore from the commentary box.

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:52

      Dai Quietly replied:
      *removing...

  • Comment posted by No, today at 18:50

    Well played Scotland....

    Jones made two mistakes...
    1.Taking Smith off...
    2.picking Youngs...

    • Reply posted by DemocratDale, today at 18:54

      DemocratDale replied:
      Not sure about point1 but point 2 is spot on. Subbing off the guys that are winning the game for you is what we used to get from Stuart Lancaster with predictable results.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 18:50

    Well done Scotland

    How many times have we said Scotland have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory today was very much roles reversed

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 19:14

      Forza Italia replied:
      Great play by Scotland and a great result

  • Comment posted by dpg123, today at 18:52

    Time for Eddie to go, take off the only English player who was scoring points great move???

    • Reply posted by pm61, today at 18:53

      pm61 replied:
      Just to prove a point. Jones is a muppet

  • Comment posted by Chris Williams, today at 18:54

    Not a lot of imagination from England. Great defence from Scotland.
    vdM proved that he can take a high ball.

    Eddie Jones is the highest paid coach in world rugby, working with the biggest budget and the biggest pool of top players. He's beginning to look like the problem.

    • Reply posted by Googly, today at 19:31

      Googly replied:
      As a neutral, it's just a shame I couldn't see both Jones and Hogg lose miserably.
      However, the ref determined that result and England can rightfully feel aggrieved.

  • Comment posted by marlowwolves, today at 18:51

    Eddie should have gone after last years dismal 5th and started the same this year. He has had the team for years now and there is no identity or evident plan or consistency. Please go.
    Congrats to Scotland

    • Reply posted by andyd923, today at 18:55

      andyd923 replied:
      He won’t go - he is trousering to much cash for about 2 days a week work!!

  • Comment posted by Mark Hammmond, today at 18:50

    One of those late scums simply had to be a penalty. The referee bottled it.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 18:52

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Like Brian Moore said, at any other point in the game that would be a penalty.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:51

    Congratulations Scotland. Yellow card correct but why didn't LCD just catch it?
    O'Keefe bottled scrum last minute though, definite pen to Eng but result stands. Ludlam excellent so proved his place. Smith also.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 19:03

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Panicked. But where was the winger or the full back? Why was a hooker out there?

  • Comment posted by 34512gthbcr, today at 18:50

    Well played Scotland.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 19:08

      Wormhole replied:
      Hopefully England will manage to finish above Italy again. That should be EJ's biggest objective.

  • Comment posted by HarryMorris229, today at 18:51

    Why oh why would Eddie Jones take off Smith who was running the game and England cruising. Alf Ramsey and Bobby Charlton V West Germany comes to mind!

    • Reply posted by Mercutio, today at 19:14

      Mercutio replied:
      England played well but they were never ever cruising. The Alf Ramsey analogy is ludicrous.

  • Comment posted by marky_makry, today at 18:49

    Ive just about stopped shaking.

    England fans will feel that they blew that and to a degree they are correct, but only because of a few sprinkling of stardust from Russell.

    What a game. And I'm happy with the result but not a reason for England to despair. They've at least got a 10 to build around for 2023.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 18:52

      Joe replied:
      I’m English and I agree it was an epic game, this tournament is gonna be a tight one this year

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 18:52

    Eddie Jones did everything short of personally handing Scotland the Calcutta cup.

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 18:55

      DH replied:
      Yep.

  • Comment posted by DrJ, today at 18:50

    Well done Scotland but utter madness from Cowan-Dickie.

    • Reply posted by David McManus, today at 19:25

      David McManus replied:
      Spot on it cost England 7 points plus 10 minutes with 14 men. If Scotland had scored without his foul play it would have been 5 points and a touchline conversion. Absolutely a stupid decision.

  • Comment posted by paragon, today at 18:53

    for a change Scotland snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Thought England were the better side for 75% of the match.

    • Reply posted by Chris Williams, today at 18:57

      Chris Williams replied:
      They did nothing, there wasn't even a coherent plan A

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 18:53

    Shouldn’t have even been close. Contrived a way to lose. Thanks Luke, and Eddie for letting Mahler take that line out and bringing George on after it. Unbelievable.

    Fantastic game of rugby though. Well done Scotland 👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by TeamCam, today at 19:15

      TeamCam replied:
      Pretty patronising. Maybe if England had a better attack they would have done something with all that possession.

  • Comment posted by Myks67, today at 18:50

    Eddie Jones Scotland's best player

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 19:01

      Trytastic replied:
      Ref

  • Comment posted by DaBeAst, today at 18:52

    The ref can't decide ahead of time he isn't going to give a penalty for scrum infringements, good game yet poor officiating.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 18:57

      andy replied:
      A case of Whisky will be on the back seat of his car

  • Comment posted by brexitplus, today at 18:51

    Terrible decisions by Jones 1 Taking Smith off 2 Bringing on Dombrndt when Smith went off - they are a wonderful combination for Quins 3 Was Daly playing?

  • Comment posted by toodleoonoo, today at 18:50

    Top game from top teams. Worth every minute.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured