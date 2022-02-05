Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v England Scotland: (10) 20 Tries: White, penalty try; Pens: Russell 2; Cons: Russell England: (6) 17 Tries: Smith; Pens: Smith 4

Scotland secured successive Calcutta Cup wins after a dramatic late penalty try helped them claim a nerve-shredding Six Nations victory over England at Murrayfield.

The visitors dominated possession and territory in the sides' tournament opener, and led going into the final quarter thanks to a 17-point haul by Marcus Smith.

But Scotland - who were in front at the break after Ben White's debut score - were awarded seven points after Luke Cowan-Dickie deliberately slapped a Finn Russell cross-kick into touch, and edged to victory with a late Russell penalty.

It was a statement win for Gregor Townsend's side, who have won three of the last five meetings and journey to Wales next Saturday with their Championship aspirations burnished.

Eddie Jones' England, meanwhile, travel to Italy the following day needing a win to salvage any hopes of being contenders.

Teams

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, J Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Schoeman, Nel, Skinner, M Bradbury, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu.

England: Steward; Malins, Daly, Slade, Marchant; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Curry (capt), Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Nowell.

Match officials

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR)

Assistant referees: Nic Berry (RA) and Craig Evans (IRE)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)