Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lagi Tuima (with ball) was a dependable kicker for Harlequins

Premier 15s leaders Saracens beat Harlequins 22-8 in a thrilling game at Twickenham Stoop.

Victory maintained Saracens' seven-point lead at the top of the table with five regular-season games left.

Quins' Amy Cokayne opening the scoring before Holly Aitchison hit back, but a Lagi Tuima penalty put Quins a point ahead at half-time.

Catha Jacobs and Georgia Evans touched down to settle a game that was in the balance until the final 10 minutes.

"At the key moments we managed to capture them," said Saracens head coach Alex Austerberry.

Saracens' Hannah Botterman limped off injured, a potential concern for England with the Women's Six Nations starting next month.

Bristol Bears remain second in the table after beating Worcester Warriors 12-10 at Shaftesbury Park thanks to Kayleigh Powell's converted late try in a game which saw all the points scored in the second half.

Kate Zackary scored a hat-trickas Exeter Chiefs saw off Gloucester-Hartpury 36-32 in a game featuring nine tries.

Maud Muir also scored a hat-trick in Wasps' resounding 46-0 win over DMP Durham Sharks, while Loughborough Lightning beat Sale Sharks 32-3.