Ireland were too good for Wales as the 2022 Six Nations began in Dublin

Johnny Sexton says Ireland still have plenty to work on despite their resounding victory over Wales in the opening round of the Six Nations.

The hosts totally dominated the contest in Dublin, scoring four tries in an easy 29-7 win.

Next week they face highly-rated France in Paris looking to secure their first win at the Stade de France since 2018.

"We feel that there's plenty of stuff that we need to brush up on," said Sexton.

"France away is arguably one of the biggest tests in world rugby so we need to be at our very best and we need to learn some lessons from today even in victory.

"I think we did that well over November and hopefully we'll continue it."

Saturday's result extended Ireland's current winning run to nine games and added to the buoyant mood surrounding the side.

It is a stark contrast to a year ago, when Ireland opened began the Six Nations with a defeat in Cardiff.

"I can't tell you how demoralising it is when you go back to last year sitting in the dressing room with nothing to show for all your efforts," Sexton said.

"Triple Crown gone, Grand Slam gone and you're up against it to win a championship.

"There has always been confidence in the group even when times were low after the first two games of the championship last year.

"We felt we weren't too far away and thankfully it turned around results-wise. You're never confident about going away to Paris because it's a tough place to go but we are confident in the group and we feel that if we play our best we can win."

Farrell satisfied with win in tough conditions

Ireland's 10-0 half-time lead was not a true reflection of the control they enjoyed throughout the first half.

Sexton put two relatively easy penalties wide as the wind swirled inside the Aviva Stadium, but was not made to pay for the misses as Ireland put Wales to the sword after the break.

"We've just got to play the game in front of us - 10-0 was fine because the conditions were terrible out there," said head coach Andy Farrell.

"It was really difficult to kick in, play in, it was slippery and blustery certainly in corners.

"Putting all that together, obviously Wales came here to win and do a job on us so to be able to get a bonus point - we're delighted with that."