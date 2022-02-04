Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Former Ireland women's captain Niamh Briggs has been appointed assistant coach of the national side as they begin preparations for the Six Nations.

Briggs joins Greg McWilliams' coaching staff as 41 Irish-based players gather for a three-day screening camp this weekend.

The Limerick native was part of two Six Nations-winning sides, including one as captain.

Ireland begin this year's campaign at home to Wales on 26 March.

Briggs won 57 international caps and played in two World Cups after making her senior debut in 2008.

Having recently coached at UL Bohemians and Munster, Briggs joins new head coach McWilliams' backroom team as Ireland look to move past a turbulent 2021.

"It's going to be a challenging and busy couple of months," said Briggs.

"But it's fantastic opportunity for us to create a special environment and help players achieve their dream of playing in green."

All the players in this weekend's screening camp play for Irish clubs, with England-based players remaining with their clubs to avail of further game time.

"We've been very clear with the players as to the profile we're looking for and we're looking for players with a good skillset, who bring an energy and intent and are able to go for long distances with high quality ball in play time," said McWilliams, who was named as Adam Griggs' successor in October, but did not take the reins until after the November internationals.

"This weekend is all about testing the players in different situations. It's important we test their rugby playing ability, but also their mind and their intellect around the game."