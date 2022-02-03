Scotland v England: Jonny Gray back in experienced team for Six Nations opener

Scotland training, Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray returns to the Scotland XV against England
Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Gregor Townsend has named an experienced Scotland team for Saturday's Six Nations opener at home to England, with Jonny Gray returning.

Lock Gray missed the autumn series though injury and he is joined in the second row by Grant Gilchrist.

Stuart Hogg captains the side at full-back with Finn Russell at fly-half and brothers Matt and Zander Fagerson in the pack.

Scrum-half Ben White is on the bench, the only uncapped player in the squad.

The past two Six Nations meetings of the countries have been won by the away side, with Scotland triumphing 11-6 at Twickenham last year after losing 13-6 at Murrayfield in 2020.

Short presentational grey line

Scotland team to face England: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, J Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Schoeman, Nel, Skinner, M Bradbury, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu.

Short presentational grey line

Thirteen of the XV who started last year's closing Six Nations win over France are in the line-up, with the forwards of Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Russell and Ali Price exactly the same.

Hogg and Russell's fellow British and Irish Lion Hamish Watson is at openside.

Head coach Townsend said: "We are aware of how much winning at Twickenham boosted the spirits of our supporters at the start of last year's tournament, and we're looking forward to playing in front of them in person this year.

"We are under no illusions on the tough challenge we have ahead of us against an England side who defeated the world champions (South Africa) in their last outing.

"The starting 15 we have named has a consistent feel to it which is great for cohesion but we will also benefit from returning players such as Jonny Gray and Rory Sutherland who have been important for us in recent seasons.

"Ben White has been in very good form for London Irish and has trained well in the last two weeks, so can approach his first involvement at Test level with real confidence."

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by graeme, today at 14:04

    Team more or less picks itself these days, personally i would have gone with Cummings, Steyn instead of Graham and Vellacott on the bench. Hastings ommision from the 39man squad let alone the match day 22 is still a head scratcher. Still all need to be at it from the start in each match to be in with a shout of win at the final whistle.

  • Comment posted by Sid69, today at 14:04

    Very solid and consistent selection (unlike England!) with the strongest bench I can remember for a Scots team. Shame GT wasn't more bold with impact subs like Darge.

    Scots can have no excuses....

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 14:02

    I think one of Redpath or Bennett would have been a great outlet for Finn's creativity. Very strong otherwise. Great seeing Bradbury back in the mix

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 14:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Getagrip, today at 14:01

    Kinghorn ......mistake cant tackle cant pass when it means something strange never rated him doesn't like the rough stuff certainly not International material hmmmm

    • Reply posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 14:03

      WePayTooMuchForSport replied:
      He also seems very arrogant, the way he starts about. Don’t rate him at all.

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 14:00

    Disappointing not to see Darge as Watson isn’t in great form. Also Redpath, Steyn, and Bennett not near the squad. It may be a familiar team, it’s still the one that lost to Ireland and Wales. At home.

  • Comment posted by Homebro, today at 13:59

    Is that rugby ball not the wrong size? Hope it doesn’t lead to lots of Handel if errors!

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 13:55

    Let's just get off to a proper start, not the promise so much then deliver so little in the first game!

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 13:55

    Johnson not the best 12 available but I guess he is in as he has credit in the bank from the time he ran through 8 Englishmen on the way to the try line.

    • Reply posted by Krisb, today at 13:58

      Krisb replied:
      I think Johnson is very underrated. Good skill set and a lot more physical than he looks. Could do with a yard of pace but we’re not short of that elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by Krisb, today at 13:54

    Pretty much as expected, strong looking bunch of forwards replacements for both sides. Wonder who writes for BBC though: “the forwards of Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Russell and Ali Price”.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 13:54

    I am certain that most of us would have tweaked a few players here or there but no overall complaints really. If Z Fagerson can get his scrummaging right, instead of continually trying to be a tough guy, can see Scotland's front 5 getting on top. Everything to play for and nothing to fear.

  • Comment posted by beanston1975, today at 13:52

    Pretty much the XV I'd have picked, only Glicho over Cummings is a surprise, but given the forecast it makes sense to have a bit of extra ballast in the pack.

    Most years I'm blindly optimistic but weirdly this year I'm fearing a typically Scottish implosion. Please let me be wrong.

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 13:50

    That is a great Scotland team. With Jones picking a decent England team for a change, this promises to be a fantastic match for both sets of supporters. I'm a proud Englishman but may the best team win on the day. Going to be a great Six Nations this year boys :-)

  • Comment posted by Polly2, today at 13:50

    Glad to see Scotlands best form ayer not in the squad Darge.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:49

    Experienced Scottish team, inexperienced English team, at Murrayfield, on the back of convincingly beating England last 6 Nations......I just cannot wait !

  • Comment posted by Berto, today at 13:48

    Can't wait! Always a great atmosphere! Let the sledging begin but real talking on the pitch!

  • Comment posted by kidjake, today at 13:48

    Good team we need to scrum well which we should do
    Lineouts were Scotland’s Achilles heel last year
    No use getting penalties and losing lineout
    If we get enough possession even 50. 50 we win as I think our backs have a clear advantage

  • Comment posted by Jonny2003, today at 13:45

    Has Huw Jones fallen completely out of favour with Scotland? He seems to be playing well for Quins and not sure he even made the Scotland squad.

    • Reply posted by heriotswatt, today at 14:01

      heriotswatt replied:
      Playing well for Quinns by sitting on the bench every week? He's only just started to get game time now the regulars have left for the international fixtures. Hasn't set the world alight when started either.

      If anything Matt Scott would be the next centre called up. Redpath, Bennett also in the squad and not picked. Great depth!!

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 13:44

    Go Jonny, go go!

  • Comment posted by nevs89, today at 13:44

    Good team, only change I'd make is Johnson for Redpath or Hutchison

