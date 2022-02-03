Scotland v England: Jonny Gray back in experienced team for Six Nations opener

Scotland training, Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray returns to the Scotland XV against England
Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Gregor Townsend has named an experienced Scotland team for Saturday's Six Nations opener at home to England, with Jonny Gray returning.

Lock Gray missed the autumn series though injury and he is joined in the second row by Grant Gilchrist.

Stuart Hogg captains the side at full-back with Finn Russell at fly-half and brothers Matt and Zander Fagerson in the pack.

Scrum-half Ben White is on the bench, the only uncapped player in the squad.

The past two Six Nations meetings of the countries have been won by the away side, with Scotland triumphing 11-6 at Twickenham last year after losing 13-6 at Murrayfield in 2020.

Scotland team to face England: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, J Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Schoeman, Nel, Skinner, M Bradbury, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu.

Thirteen of the XV who started last year's closing Six Nations win over France are in the line-up, with the forwards of Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Russell and Ali Price exactly the same.

Hogg and Russell's fellow British and Irish Lion Hamish Watson is at openside.

Head coach Townsend said: "We are aware of how much winning at Twickenham boosted the spirits of our supporters at the start of last year's tournament, and we're looking forward to playing in front of them in person this year.

"We are under no illusions on the tough challenge we have ahead of us against an England side who defeated the world champions (South Africa) in their last outing.

"The starting 15 we have named has a consistent feel to it which is great for cohesion but we will also benefit from returning players such as Jonny Gray and Rory Sutherland who have been important for us in recent seasons.

"Ben White has been in very good form for London Irish and has trained well in the last two weeks, so can approach his first involvement at Test level with real confidence."

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by Rodmack, today at 14:34

    Strongish team with not many possible changes but I accept Darge has been the form the 7. Additionally, I am not a Kinghorn fan, I can’t seem him coming on to control the match at the crucial point but happy to eat my words. Scotland must win this match.

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 14:33

    Good mix in the team, if some of the England team end up being stretchered off, the suspects are all there for delivery.
    The weakest England team in 15 years to skulk in over the border at night, should certainly be sent back with their tails between their legs having had a good skelping.

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 14:26

    @bbg
    You mean Scotland 31 eng 12

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 14:22

    Scotland 12 England 31

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 14:23

      AndrewG replied:
      Hopefully it’ll be a lot closer than that.

  • Comment posted by aijeep, today at 14:17

    As expected. Darge only option if we went for 6:2 split on the bench. I would like Redpath in at 12 but only played 2.5 games in 9 months so understandable not to be in and probably Steyn on wing. Not sure what problem is with Kinghorn inclusion as he covers everything bar centre and won't be used unless injury to Russell or Hogg. Makes sense to me. White warming bench as well.

  • Comment posted by KB, today at 14:15

    Regardless to the outcome and rivalries, hope for a good game and performance for both sides. Let's go 6N.

  • Comment posted by Norman McLeod, today at 14:07

    Settled. Experienced. On form. This may not be a hugely imaginative or risky selection from Toonie, but it's one which knows what it takes to win against England with the bulk of this team having done so a number of times.

    • Reply posted by PaulB, today at 14:26

      PaulB replied:
      By number of times, I take it you mean 'twice', as you'd have to go back to 2008 for the third one.

  • Comment posted by graeme, today at 14:04

    Team more or less picks itself these days, personally i would have gone with Cummings, Steyn instead of Graham and Vellacott on the bench. Hastings ommision from the 39man squad let alone the match day 22 is still a head scratcher. Still all need to be at it from the start in each match to be in with a shout of win at the final whistle.

    • Reply posted by OldGrump, today at 14:13

      OldGrump replied:
      kinghorn gets the bench slot as he can cover 10, 15 and wings. Guess Toonie is expecting a lot of replacements up front

  • Comment posted by Sid69, today at 14:04

    Very solid and consistent selection (unlike England!) with the strongest bench I can remember for a Scots team. Shame GT wasn't more bold with impact subs like Darge.

    Scots can have no excuses....

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 14:30

      FrankMachin replied:
      Whoever wins, fans of the other team will find plenty of excuses. Often matches get decided on only a few key moments, typically those moments, bad luck, or the bogeyman will be the most likely reason for the loss

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 14:02

    I think one of Redpath or Bennett would have been a great outlet for Finn's creativity. Very strong otherwise. Great seeing Bradbury back in the mix

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 14:02

    Come on England! [---|---]

  • Comment posted by Getagrip, today at 14:01

    Kinghorn ......mistake cant tackle cant pass when it means something strange never rated him doesn't like the rough stuff certainly not International material hmmmm

    • Reply posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 14:03

      WePayTooMuchForSport replied:
      He also seems very arrogant, the way he starts about. Don’t rate him at all.

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 14:00

    Disappointing not to see Darge as Watson isn’t in great form. Also Redpath, Steyn, and Bennett not near the squad. It may be a familiar team, it’s still the one that lost to Ireland and Wales. At home.

  • Comment posted by Homebro, today at 13:59

    Is that rugby ball not the wrong size? Hope it doesn’t lead to lots of Handel if errors!

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 13:55

    Let's just get off to a proper start, not the promise so much then deliver so little in the first game!

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 13:55

    Johnson not the best 12 available but I guess he is in as he has credit in the bank from the time he ran through 8 Englishmen on the way to the try line.

    • Reply posted by Krisb, today at 13:58

      Krisb replied:
      I think Johnson is very underrated. Good skill set and a lot more physical than he looks. Could do with a yard of pace but we’re not short of that elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by Krisb, today at 13:54

    Pretty much as expected, strong looking bunch of forwards replacements for both sides. Wonder who writes for BBC though: “the forwards of Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Russell and Ali Price”.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 13:54

    I am certain that most of us would have tweaked a few players here or there but no overall complaints really. If Z Fagerson can get his scrummaging right, instead of continually trying to be a tough guy, can see Scotland's front 5 getting on top. Everything to play for and nothing to fear.

    • Reply posted by Honest ABE, today at 14:06

      Honest ABE replied:
      Fagerson's tough guy persona will make the Anglos soil themselves.

  • Comment posted by beanston1975, today at 13:52

    Pretty much the XV I'd have picked, only Glicho over Cummings is a surprise, but given the forecast it makes sense to have a bit of extra ballast in the pack.

    Most years I'm blindly optimistic but weirdly this year I'm fearing a typically Scottish implosion. Please let me be wrong.

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 13:50

    That is a great Scotland team. With Jones picking a decent England team for a change, this promises to be a fantastic match for both sets of supporters. I'm a proud Englishman but may the best team win on the day. Going to be a great Six Nations this year boys :-)

