Six Nations: Tom Curry captains England against Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v England
|Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.
Tom Curry will captain an England side featuring a midfield combination of Henry Slade and Elliot Daly in their Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first start for England since 2018, in the back row alongside Lewis Ludlam
Marcus Smith starts at number 10, with Joe Marchant - out of Covid isolation - and Max Malins on the wings.
Ellis Genge starts ahead of Joe Marler at prop.
Nick Isiekwe partners Maro Itoje in the second row.
England are attempting to regain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield for the first time since 1984.
Scotland will announce their team later on Thursday.
England team to face Scotland: Steward; Malins, Daly, Slade, Marchant; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Curry (c), Simmonds.
Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Nowell.
Curry steps up to the captaincy role with Owen Farrell ruled out of the Six Nations by ankle surgery.
Courtney Lawes, who led England in Farrell's absence with a different injury during the autumn, is recovering from concussion.
"We have a good, young team but we understand the task ahead and we'll be ready to go after it from the first kick," said head coach Eddie Jones.
"Tom Curry will captain the side for this game and has the respect of the team around him.
"We have prepared really well for this game. We've had a number of obstacles thrown at us, but we've overcome them as a more together group and we're looking forward to getting started."
Congratulations to all those selected and the replacements are all good enough to be first choices.
Hopefully a great six nations, with no nasty injuries, may the best team win
Can't wait!
Nice to see Nick Isiekwe back - his good form has been rewarded. Personally I would have had Dombrandt at 8 but I think this side has the potential to surprise.
Quietly confident they'll do alright.
We might lack a bit of pace on the wings, but that is a very strong side
I'd have started Dombrandt at 8 with Simmonds bench but at least he's at 8.
Daley finally in his best position, hopefully a better 6N this year!
Will Slade/Daley be too lightweight in centre?
Anyway, at least Marchant and Marler fit to play.