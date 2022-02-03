Six Nations: Tom Curry captains England against Scotland

Elliot Daly
Daly has started only once at centre in his previous 52 caps for England, a win over South Africa in November 2016
Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Tom Curry will captain an England side featuring a midfield combination of Henry Slade and Elliot Daly in their Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first start for England since 2018, in the back row alongside Lewis Ludlam

Marcus Smith starts at number 10, with Joe Marchant - out of Covid isolation - and Max Malins on the wings.

Ellis Genge starts ahead of Joe Marler at prop.

Nick Isiekwe partners Maro Itoje in the second row.

England are attempting to regain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield for the first time since 1984.

Scotland will announce their team later on Thursday.

England team to face Scotland: Steward; Malins, Daly, Slade, Marchant; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Curry (c), Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Nowell.

Curry steps up to the captaincy role with Owen Farrell ruled out of the Six Nations by ankle surgery.

Courtney Lawes, who led England in Farrell's absence with a different injury during the autumn, is recovering from concussion.

"We have a good, young team but we understand the task ahead and we'll be ready to go after it from the first kick," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"Tom Curry will captain the side for this game and has the respect of the team around him.

"We have prepared really well for this game. We've had a number of obstacles thrown at us, but we've overcome them as a more together group and we're looking forward to getting started."

Comments

Join the conversation

230 comments

  • Comment posted by Hoggyontherampage, today at 12:04

    No bold predictions or petty swipes and digs from me. Just cant wait for Saturday to come, that is all :-)

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 13:04

      Captain Serious replied:
      I think any prediction is going to be bold this year. Too tight to call this year.

  • Comment posted by Jukebox89, today at 12:04

    Ohhh the Six Nations is back! Rivalries aside, can't wait. Best of luck to all the teams but Come on England!

    • Reply posted by burkywheatley, today at 12:47

      burkywheatley replied:
      Absolutely! can't wait.

  • Comment posted by OceanSailor, today at 12:30

    Great to see Tom Curry as captain congratulations. Excellent for Sam Simmonds get a lot more pace in the back row and superb for Nick Isiekwe. Marcus Smith with his current club form should get the back line firing.
    Congratulations to all those selected and the replacements are all good enough to be first choices.
    Hopefully a great six nations, with no nasty injuries, may the best team win

  • Comment posted by Grumpyoldtighthead, today at 12:11

    Forced changes due to injury have produced a very strong mobile side. I was keen to see Daly get a chance at 13, & I think it'll work well with Slade. Good to see Simmons at with Curry reverting to his best position. Isiekwe with Itoje could be a real winner & offers good line out options. Personally I would have started with Nowell and had Marchant as a finisher but pleased to see him back.

    • Reply posted by litoga, today at 12:18

      litoga replied:
      i would have wanted to see Nowell as well starting but I am guessing Marchant and or Malins picked instead because of their arial ability?

  • Comment posted by Shaun Carvill, today at 12:04

    Should be plenty of pace from this side - good luck to both sides and let's hope Smith gets enough quick ball to show he deserves the starting slot.

  • Comment posted by J151991, today at 12:02

    Great to see Stewart and Smith rewarded after their Autumn performances - especially Stewart with Hogg probably bringing his excellent kicking game

    Can't wait!

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 12:32

      The Nadger replied:
      Steward is already a much more complete player than Hogg. He doesn’t mind having to make the odd tackle or two.

  • Comment posted by Pete Barrett, today at 12:07

    Will someone tell me what Maro Itoje has to do to be named as captain? More to the point, will someone tell him?

    • Reply posted by Whocares, today at 12:17

      Whocares replied:
      Think leaving Maro to just get on with what he does is best for england currently

  • Comment posted by Spesh, today at 12:26

    Despite the negative comments from some this is a strong squad with plenty of tactical options, there is also a lot of pace in the back line providing the big boys up front can win the ball consistently. Unfortunately the weather may have an impact on the game, not sure if windy conditions favour either side as Scotland now play a far more expansive game. We owe Scotland one so hoping for a win.

  • Comment posted by manofkent, today at 12:06

    Considering the players not available it’s a decent squad. Let’s hope for a exciting match.

  • Comment posted by round brick, today at 12:33

    The six nations must be the best tournament in the world 👍👍👍

    • Reply posted by willd, today at 12:57

      willd replied:
      Couldn’t agree more. I’m a huge sports fan of all sorts, but this is simply the best. There’s no other tournament with this amount of rivalries. English (and of course want us to win!), but watch every game and just hope for a cracking tournament. It would just be nice for Italy to turn up. Can’t wait!

  • Comment posted by terry munroe , today at 12:21

    hope the ref keeps his nose out -they have a habit of influencing the result too often

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 12:25

    This side shows a great attacking intent with playmakers and speed everywhere. Daly is finally in his preferred position and Slade has already shown that he fitted in nicely at 12 vs South Africa.

    Nice to see Nick Isiekwe back - his good form has been rewarded. Personally I would have had Dombrandt at 8 but I think this side has the potential to surprise.

    Quietly confident they'll do alright.

  • Comment posted by dhphoto, today at 12:06

    That is a very good team. Youngs is lucky, but Randall is on the bench which is great to see. Elliot Daly is a far better centre than anything else.
    We might lack a bit of pace on the wings, but that is a very strong side

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Rodders, today at 12:48

    How great to see so many positive comments - instead of the usual contingent of whingers! Here's to a super tournament all round.

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 12:20

    Surprised Dombrandt didn’t get the nod, would always prefer a quicker scrum half its been a perennial moan of mine since Youngs debuted, Thought Atkinson might get the nod to add a bit of size in the centres

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:05

    Given players available that's a good 23.
    I'd have started Dombrandt at 8 with Simmonds bench but at least he's at 8.
    Daley finally in his best position, hopefully a better 6N this year!
    Will Slade/Daley be too lightweight in centre?

    Anyway, at least Marchant and Marler fit to play.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 12:07

      vvales replied:
      Marler and merchant interchangeable according to EJ philosophy. Loss on the cards for this lot.

  • Comment posted by LavenderAthleticSinger, today at 12:02

    Good selection, good forward power off the bench even with the current injuries

  • Comment posted by KickOutTheJams, today at 12:51

    Well not all my preferred picks made it, but that's a decent-looking England side . Hope they can turn a resurgent, quality Scotland over at the weekend. Yes folks, it's Six Nations time. I could crush a grape!!!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 12:29

    Looks like a good selection, lets hope its a close game! If the scots match up front England will struggle, but if not this English back line could be exciting and produce a 20 point win.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:15

    Some interesting picks there. I like that back-row and midfield. Happy with this England fans?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:19

      SD replied:
      Yes I think given players available it's probably best 23. Surprised Simmonds starting not Dombrandt but at least it's at 8.
      My only concern is form of Daley. He's in best position though at 13.
      Bench looks decent.

