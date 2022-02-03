Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Daly has started only once at centre in his previous 52 caps for England, a win over South Africa in November 2016

Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Tom Curry will captain an England side featuring a midfield combination of Henry Slade and Elliot Daly in their Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first start for England since 2018, in the back row alongside Lewis Ludlam

Marcus Smith starts at number 10, with Joe Marchant - out of Covid isolation - and Max Malins on the wings.

Ellis Genge starts ahead of Joe Marler at prop.

Nick Isiekwe partners Maro Itoje in the second row.

England are attempting to regain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield for the first time since 1984.

Scotland will announce their team later on Thursday.

England team to face Scotland: Steward; Malins, Daly, Slade, Marchant; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Curry (c), Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Nowell.

Curry steps up to the captaincy role with Owen Farrell ruled out of the Six Nations by ankle surgery.

Courtney Lawes, who led England in Farrell's absence with a different injury during the autumn, is recovering from concussion.

"We have a good, young team but we understand the task ahead and we'll be ready to go after it from the first kick," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"Tom Curry will captain the side for this game and has the respect of the team around him.

"We have prepared really well for this game. We've had a number of obstacles thrown at us, but we've overcome them as a more together group and we're looking forward to getting started."