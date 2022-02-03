Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

After a distinguished playing career Kiernan coached Ireland to the Triple Crown in 1982

Irish rugby great Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83.

The former full-back played 54 times for his country, captaining them on 24 occasions before retiring in 1974 as Ireland's most capped player.

Kiernan also found legendary status as a coach, leading Munster to a famous victory over New Zealand in 1978 before winning the Triple Crown with Ireland four years later.

He was inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame in 2015.

"Tom was an inspirational leader both on and off the pitch and he helped to shape rugby into the strong and vibrant game it is today," said IRFU president Des Kavanagh.

"Tom's life will be reflected upon at our matches this weekend, and his legacy will live long in the history of Irish rugby. May he rest in peace."

After a distinguished career, Kiernan retired with Irish records for most points (158), caps and appearances as captain.

He toured twice with the British and Irish Lions, winning five Test caps and captaining the side on the 1968 tour of South Africa when he achieved the remarkable distinction of scoring all but three of his side's 38 Test points across four matches.

After his playing and coaching careers, Kiernan went on to become a highly influential administrator, working as the president at the IRFU and director of the 1999 Rugby World Cup among other roles.

He was chairman of the Five Nations and a key figure in the formation of the European Rugby Cup in 1995, serving as its first chairman for four years.