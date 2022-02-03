Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Hansen has scored six tries in nine appearances since joining Connacht from the Brumbies last summer

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live Audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C.

Wing Mack Hansen will make his Ireland debut against Wales in Saturday's Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium.

The Australia-born back has scored six tries in nine appearances for Connacht since joining from Super Rugby side the Brumbies last summer.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an otherwise familiar team with Bundee Aki partnering Garry Ringrose in midfield.

James Ryan has recovered from injury and will join Tadhg Beirne at lock.

Thirteen of Ireland's starting XV also began their impressive win over New Zealand in November - with Iain Henderson and the injured James Lowe the two players to drop out.

Henderson returned to full training this week at their camp in Portugal after an ankle injury but is not included in the 23, with Ryan Baird offering second-row cover on the bench.

There is no place in the matchday squad for Robbie Henshaw, who has played just four games for club and country this season because of injury. Ulster centre James Hume could instead make his Six Nations debut having been named among the replacements.

A late addition to the November squad, 23-year-old Hansen did not feature in any of the autumn Tests but gets his chance on Saturday after an eye-catching start to his Connacht career.

A former Australia Under-20 international, he qualifies for Ireland because of his Cork-born mother and has fought off competition from Jordan Larmour, Keith Earls and Robert Baloucoune for a starting berth on the wing.

Baloucoune has been released back to Ulster alongside full-back Michael Lowry for the weekend and both have been named in the province's side for their United Rugby Championship game against Connacht on Friday.

Hansen is one of just four non-Leinster players named in the starting XV along with provincial team-mate Aki and Munster duo Beirne and Andrew Conway.

The front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong are retained while Dan Sheehan is preferred to Rob Herring as replacement hooker.

Joey Carbery has fought off the strong form of Jack Carty to take his place among the replacements, deputising for captain Johnny Sexton who will win his 102nd international cap.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Baird, O'Mahony, Murray, Carbery, Hume.