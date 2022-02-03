Six Nations: Mack Hansen to make Ireland debut against Wales

Mack Hansen in Ireland training
Hansen has scored six tries in nine appearances since joining Connacht from the Brumbies last summer
Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live Audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C.

Wing Mack Hansen will make his Ireland debut against Wales in Saturday's Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium.

The Australia-born back has scored six tries in nine appearances for Connacht since joining from Super Rugby side the Brumbies last summer.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an otherwise familiar team with Bundee Aki partnering Garry Ringrose in midfield.

James Ryan has recovered from injury and will join Tadhg Beirne at lock.

Thirteen of Ireland's starting XV also began their impressive win over New Zealand in November - with Iain Henderson and the injured James Lowe the two players to drop out.

Henderson returned to full training this week at their camp in Portugal after an ankle injury but is not included in the 23, with Ryan Baird offering second-row cover on the bench.

There is no place in the matchday squad for Robbie Henshaw, who has played just four games for club and country this season because of injury. Ulster centre James Hume could instead make his Six Nations debut having been named among the replacements.

A late addition to the November squad, 23-year-old Hansen did not feature in any of the autumn Tests but gets his chance on Saturday after an eye-catching start to his Connacht career.

A former Australia Under-20 international, he qualifies for Ireland because of his Cork-born mother and has fought off competition from Jordan Larmour, Keith Earls and Robert Baloucoune for a starting berth on the wing.

Baloucoune has been released back to Ulster alongside full-back Michael Lowry for the weekend and both have been named in the province's side for their United Rugby Championship game against Connacht on Friday.

Hansen is one of just four non-Leinster players named in the starting XV along with provincial team-mate Aki and Munster duo Beirne and Andrew Conway.

The front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong are retained while Dan Sheehan is preferred to Rob Herring as replacement hooker.

Joey Carbery has fought off the strong form of Jack Carty to take his place among the replacements, deputising for captain Johnny Sexton who will win his 102nd international cap.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Baird, O'Mahony, Murray, Carbery, Hume.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 14:15

    Good luck to Hansen. His performances for Connacht merit selection, but he could be another James Lowe, who got totally exposed in the last 6N.
    On the flip side, Carty's face just doesn't seem to fit, and yet again he gets leapfrogged.
    This could be close game. Without Henderson, Ireland won't be as powerful up front. If Wales get decent ball they could do damage.

  • Comment posted by Puddings, today at 14:14

    As a Scot and being impartial, I struggle to understand why there are no Ulster players in the starting XV. One Ulster player on the bench feels like tokenism.

    • Reply posted by Route1, today at 14:23

      Route1 replied:
      As an Ulster fan, I'm not sure there is too much to complain about. While there is certainly a Leinster bias when it comes to selection, no-one has really played themselves out of the squad, and that's what generally needs to happen with Ireland.
      Hansen is an unexpected call, but he has been playing well.
      Fortunately there are plenty of good young Ulster players who will be challenging soon.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:06

    Eddie Jones has easy research before Ireland at Twickenham. Watch only Leinster games this season. What a shame for the flying Ulster stars.

  • Comment posted by Rick, today at 13:56

    Ulster are the highest placed province in the URC. Why are there so few Ulster players in the squad?
    It makes no sense at all. I'm sure a number of Ulster players are very disappointed with this anti-Ulster bias.

    • Reply posted by w3554e, today at 14:14

      w3554e replied:
      Only because Leinster didn’t get to play four matches.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 13:55

    Direct parental link. Non story. Good luck to the lad.

    • Reply posted by Magic1, today at 14:05

      Magic1 replied:
      It is true that Hansen is more Irish than many previous Irish players. Though you've got to feel for those who have worked hard at provincial and representative levels to get jumped by someone who plays a handful of games for Connacht

  • Comment posted by jMcUllans, today at 13:54

    Feel the Ulster contingent can feel hard done by with only 1 selection in the 23 man squad, given the team’s performance since the Autumn Internationals, I do feel most for Balacoune who has been in great form in attack & defence . However, it’s a strong team that has been selected & with being fully focused should beat an injury ravaged wales.

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 13:52

    I'd never heard of Hansen until he got called up to the squad. Hope he lives up to the hype.

  • Comment posted by distancingfordummies, today at 13:47

    Oh well, the most succesful nation in the 6 Nations this century, Wales, can look forward to being 'killed' by the greatest team in NH hemisphere never able to see the semi-final of RWC (i can only assume its xenophobic refereeing).
    Yay verily as lambs to the slaughter go us Welsh, maybe we might get an autograph from world reknowned greats like Gibson-Park after the game...consolation indeed.

    • Reply posted by al777, today at 13:50

      al777 replied:
      Stop being so optimistic........

  • Comment posted by midulsterexpat, today at 13:36

    Conservative? Maybe, but cannot fault AF as the results from the tail end of 2021 speak for themselves.

    I'm always going to want as much representation from Ulster as possible, but will respect the coaches decision.

    For Lowry and Baloucoune, chin up, keep up the performances and make those selection calls as difficult as possible for AF.

    Shoulder to Shoulder, Come on Ireland!!!

    • Reply posted by Magic1, today at 13:51

      Magic1 replied:
      Agree that it's a conservative selection. Maybe the young talent in the other provinces can break in and take their chances against Italy

  • Comment posted by Stu2311, today at 13:36

    Only 1 Ulster Player in the match day 23.. Usual IRFU Bias

  • Comment posted by Llyr, today at 13:32

    Wales by 8

    • Reply posted by Sean, today at 13:34

      Sean replied:
      🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 give me one of what you're on.

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, today at 13:31

    Horray, I hope Wales beats Leinster this weekend

    • Reply posted by w3554e, today at 14:15

      w3554e replied:
      That would make a change, a Welsh team beating a full strength Leinster team.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 13:28

    No paternal blood link but can play for another country, shocking stuff.

    • Reply posted by ronan, today at 13:35

      ronan replied:
      His mum is from Cork

