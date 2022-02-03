Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams has scored 17 tries in 35 Wales internationals

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live Audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C.

Wales have handed British and Irish Lions wing Josh Adams a first start at centre for the Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin.

With Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo ruled out with a hamstring injury, Adams will partner Nick Tompkins in the Welsh midfield.

Fly-half Dan Biggar will captain the side for the first time.

Fit-again back row Ross Moriarty is named among the replacements alongside uncapped Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has selected 13 of the starting side that defeated Australia in November 2021, with Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl coming in for Halaholo and Will Rowlands replacing Seb Davies.

With George North and Johnny Williams also injured, Adams is preferred to specialist centres Jonathan Davies, who has played 99 Tests for Wales and the Lions, and Owen Watkin, who is among the replacements.

Adams, 26, was selected to play in the number 13 jersey against Fiji in November 2021 but was forced to pull out just before kick-off through a minor injury.

"We've selected Josh at 13, it's something we've been thinking about for a while," said Pivac.

"He's done it in training and in small doses at the end of a game. We think this is a golden opportunity to answer that question."

Pivac's other main conundrum was who started the game in the back row, and he has kept faith with the trio of Ellis Jenkins, Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham, who featured in November's 29-28 win against Australia.

After injuring a shoulder against New Zealand in October, Moriarty returned to action for Dragons last weekend with a try-scoring display in the 13-13 draw with Benetton.

He will gain his 50th cap if he comes off the bench, while Lake will win his first.

"I am really pleased for Ross," said Pivac.

"He's wrapped to be back in the match-day 23 and I think it's just really around game time at the moment. We think coming off the bench he'll make an impact, so that's why we've gone that way."

Wales' long list of injured absentees means they are currently without Lions Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Dan Lydiate, North and Leigh Halfpenny, who have more than 700 Test caps between them.

They will face an Irish side who defeated New Zealand in November.

"It's a hard place to go," added Pivac.

"There have been some great games in recent years against Ireland.

"They're a tough, very physical side. So we know we're going to have to step up in that area of the game and make sure we do that for 80 mins.

"We've got to be very disciplined and as a result be in there fighting for the right result."

Wales: L Williams; McNicholl, Adams, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, E Jenkins, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, S Davies, Moriarty, G Davies, Sheedy, Watkin.