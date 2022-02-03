Six Nations 2022: Wales give wing Josh Adams first centre start in Ireland

Josh Adams
Josh Adams has scored 17 tries in 35 Wales internationals
Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live Audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C.

Wales have handed British and Irish Lions wing Josh Adams a first start at centre for the Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin.

With Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo ruled out with a hamstring injury, Adams will partner Nick Tompkins in the Welsh midfield.

Fly-half Dan Biggar will captain the side for the first time.

Fit-again back row Ross Moriarty is named among the replacements alongside uncapped Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has selected 13 of the starting side that defeated Australia in November 2021, with Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl coming in for Halaholo and Will Rowlands replacing Seb Davies.

With George North and Johnny Williams also injured, Adams is preferred to specialist centres Jonathan Davies, who has played 99 Tests for Wales and the Lions, and Owen Watkin, who is among the replacements.

Adams, 26, was selected to play in the number 13 jersey against Fiji in November 2021 but was forced to pull out just before kick-off through a minor injury.

"We've selected Josh at 13, it's something we've been thinking about for a while," said Pivac.

"He's done it in training and in small doses at the end of a game. We think this is a golden opportunity to answer that question."

Pivac's other main conundrum was who started the game in the back row, and he has kept faith with the trio of Ellis Jenkins, Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham, who featured in November's 29-28 win against Australia.

After injuring a shoulder against New Zealand in October, Moriarty returned to action for Dragons last weekend with a try-scoring display in the 13-13 draw with Benetton.

He will gain his 50th cap if he comes off the bench, while Lake will win his first.

"I am really pleased for Ross," said Pivac.

"He's wrapped to be back in the match-day 23 and I think it's just really around game time at the moment. We think coming off the bench he'll make an impact, so that's why we've gone that way."

Wales' long list of injured absentees means they are currently without Lions Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Dan Lydiate, North and Leigh Halfpenny, who have more than 700 Test caps between them.

They will face an Irish side who defeated New Zealand in November.

"It's a hard place to go," added Pivac.

"There have been some great games in recent years against Ireland.

"They're a tough, very physical side. So we know we're going to have to step up in that area of the game and make sure we do that for 80 mins.

"We've got to be very disciplined and as a result be in there fighting for the right result."

Wales: L Williams; McNicholl, Adams, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, E Jenkins, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, S Davies, Moriarty, G Davies, Sheedy, Watkin.

  • Comment posted by captain kirk, today at 11:57

    Yes in theory Ireland will win easily BUT this is the 6N so anything can happen in any match. Ireland very often disappoint when they are red hot favourites.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 11:55

  • Comment posted by Bulldog, today at 11:54

    If the pack can deliver some ball, that is an exceptionally pacy and skilful Welsh backline. Bench looks a little lightweight - though Moriarty will be steaming. Ireland fancy themselves playing an open game, but that will play into Welsh hands. Better to go for the usual old kick for the corner and strangle to death if they want the result the Irish pundits have been gleefully promising.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 11:52

    Ireland 60 Wales 7.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 11:51

    Ireland are always favourites at home. If we can match the Irish up front there's enough quality in the backline to score tries.

    • Reply posted by dorothy, today at 11:56

      dorothy replied:
  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 11:49

    Really not happy seeing Adams moved inside. Play players in their position! Core to the centres role is coordinated defence, securing your own ball when your partner gets tackled or competing & slowing opposition ball. The breaks are great but seems to me it's mostly the other stuff that counts - not really convinced Tompkins is intnl level either.
    Oh well - hope I'm wrong

  • Comment posted by mumbojimbo, today at 11:49

    I'm not the biggest fan of Lane but I'd pick him before McNicholl all day long

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:51

      SD replied:
      Indeed. As a neutral I'd say Lane every day.

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 11:49

    Wales and england will struggle in this 6 nations based on the teams they’ve announced for the weekend. Wales unlucky with injuries though.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:52

      SD replied:
      Wheras England not unlucky?

  • Comment posted by 6sqnssmg, today at 11:47

  • Comment posted by Cymraes Y Garth, today at 11:46

    This game could well be down to the referee and his attention to detail....

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 11:44

    Strange selection, Adams at 13 against Ireland? Against Italy would be better time to experiment. Conclusion, JD cannot be fully fit, as well as off form, and this has been forced. Ireland even stronger favourites now.

  • Comment posted by englandhopeful, today at 11:41

    Always a shame for me when you take someone like Adams who’s a world class winger and move him to a position where he’s probably not quite as good - guess level of injuries forced their hand a little though.

  • Comment posted by Nigles, today at 11:38

    A potential massacre. Selection limited but wrong options at centre and back row!

  • Comment posted by Still_naw , today at 11:38

    Great for all these games to be taking place in front of sell out crowds. See you in 8 days Cardiff, can't wait.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 11:36

    Weakest welsh team I’ve seen for ages

    • Reply posted by 123456789, today at 11:38

      123456789 replied:
      Best team we have atm, unfortunately

  • Comment posted by 123456789, today at 11:36

    2 7s...interesting. Concidering the injuries we have, best team we can put out. Regardless of whether you like the team or not, lets get behind the team 💪💪

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 11:35

    He’s an out and out pace man. Too lightweight for centre I think.

    • Reply posted by CPMAC, today at 11:40

      CPMAC replied:
      How much did BOD weigh?? Weight has nothing to do with it.

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 11:35

    Big ask against Ireland.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:34

    England squad announced. Some picks there unexpected, Simmonds starting at 8, Daley at 13. No Quirke on bench.
    Interesting.

    Oh Adams at 13? Ireland for win.

