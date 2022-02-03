Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams says fellow Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit is the most lethal finisher he has ever seen.

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live Audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C.

Wales are considering playing British and Irish Lions wing Josh Adams at centre for the Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin.

With Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo struggling with a hamstring injury, Adams is in line to partner Nick Tompkins at Aviva Stadium.

Jonathan Davies, who has played 99 internationals for Wales and Lions, and Owen Watkin are specialist options.

Adams, 26, has never started at centre for Wales.

The Cardiff wing, who has scored 17 tries in 35 Wales internationals, was selected to play in the number 13 jersey against Fiji in November 2021 but was forced to pull out just before kick-off through a minor injury.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac does not have injured duo Johnny Williams or George North available to fill the centre berths against Ireland, while Halaholo has picked up a hamstring strain.

Pivac's other main conundrum will be who starts in the back row as he ponders keeping the trio of Ellis Jenkins, Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham, who started in the 29-28 win against Australia, and leaving fit again Ross Moriarty on the replacements bench.

After injuring a shoulder against New Zealand in October 2021, Moriarty returned to action for Dragons last weekend with a try-scoring display in the 13-13 draw with Benetton.

Pivac names his side to face Ireland at 11:30 GMT on Thursday.