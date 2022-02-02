Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Chloe Rollie's last-minute try against Ireland in September helped Scotland get to the final World Cup qualification stage

Scrum-half Caity Mattinson joins a 30-strong Scotland squad for the final World Cup qualification tournament in Dubai later this month.

Inverness-born Mattinson made seven appearances for England between 2017 and 2018 but qualifies through new eligibility rules.

The Scots will meet either Colombia or Kazakhstan on 25 February.

The winners will go into World Cup Pool A alongside hosts New Zealand, Australia and Wales.

Scotland, who last featured at the tournament in 2010, also include uncapped Edinburgh duo Meryl Smith and Eva Donaldson.

"We've have been encouraged by the performances the squad have produced over the past few months so we haven't made too many changes to our preparations," said head coach Bryan Easson.

"The ability to select a 30-player squad has been a real positive for us, as we can keep working with the group that featured in the qualifiers in Parma, while also introducing some new players."

Last September, Scotland finished second behind Italy at the Europe qualification event, thanks to wins over Spain and Ireland.

BBC ALBA will provide live TV coverage of the final in Dubai.

The Kazakhstan v Colombia semi-final will be played on 19 February.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Sarah Bonar, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel, Rachel Malcolm (capt), Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Lana Skeldon, Emma Wassell, Molly Wright, Anne Young.

Backs: Shona Campbell, Megan Gaffney, Coreen Grant, Sarah Law, Rhona Lloyd, Caity Mattinson, Jenny Maxwell, Mairi McDonald, Liz Musgrove, Helen Nelson, Chloe Rollie, Meryl Smith, Lisa Thomson, Evie Wills.