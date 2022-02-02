Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Northampton's Tom James and Oisin Heffernan have both signed contract extensions with the Premiership club.

Saints currently sit fifth in the table, with 40 points after 13 games.

Scrum-half James, 28, has scored 25 points in 27 appearances since moving to the club from Doncaster Knights in 2020.

A hamstring injury has limited prop Heffernan, 27, to three appearances since making the move from Nottingham in February last year.

The club have not specified the lengths of the deals.

Director of rugby Phil Dowson told the club's website: external-link "We're thrilled to see both Oisín and Tom recommit to Saints.

"TJ has been going from strength to strength since he joined us from Doncaster, and is thriving amongst the talented group of scrum-halves we have at the club.

"And while injury has disrupted Oisín's time with us so far, he has grabbed his opportunities with both hands and is really working hard to return to action as soon as possible."