Scarlets scrum-half Harri Williams in pre-season action against Nottingham last September

Under-20s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Friday, 4 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and S4C, report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward has announced his squad to face Ireland in their Six Nations opener.

Cardiff flanker Alex Mann returns as captain and is among six starters who are playing in their second campaign.

Efan Daniel and Nathan Evans are back as hooker and tight-head prop respectively, with Dragons' Joe Peard in the second row.

Scrum-half Harri Williams and Scarlets team-mate Eddie James are the only backs who played last year.

Last year's championship was held at Cardiff Arms Park due to Covid restrictions, with Wales finishing fourth.

They were beaten 40-12 by Ireland and Hayward is expecting another stern test in Cork on Friday.

"Ireland are always a strong side. They have a great system bringing players through so it is going to be a massive challenge for us but one we're looking forward to," he said.

"It's simply just great to see how much the boys are looking forward to it. You can see it in the squad, they are so looking forward to just playing rugby in a meaningful game in front of a crowd.

"People forget that the players have lost nearly two years of their development and for a lot of the boys, this could be their only chance of playing and representing their country."

Wales Under-20s: Cameron Winnett; Harri Huston, Bryn Bradley, Eddie James Oli Andrew; Daniel Edwards, Harri Williams; Joe Cowell, Efan Daniel, Nathan Evans, Joe Peard, Lewis Jones, Alex Mann (capt), Ethan Fackrell, Ben Moa.

Replacements: Morgan Vennes, Rhys Barratt, Ellis Fackrell, Benji Williams, Tom Cowan, Morgan Lloyd, Jac Lloyd, Joe Hawkins.