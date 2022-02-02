Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Malakai Fekitoa's try helped New Zealand beat Ireland in Dublin in November 2016

Ex-New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa will join Munster from Wasps on a two-year deal at the end of this season.

Tonga-born Fekitoa, 29, was part of the New Zealand's World Cup-winning squad in 2015 and won the last of his 24 All Blacks caps in 2017.

Later that year, he joined Toulon on a two-season deal before moving to Wasps in 2019.

Fekitoa returned to international rugby last year when he represented his native country's Sevens team.

He scored eight tries in 24 appearances for the All Blacks, which included notching a touchdown in the 21-9 victory over Ireland in Dublin in 2016.

A year earlier, he helped the Highlanders win the Super Rugby title.

Wasps were beaten by Munster home and away in the pool stages of this season's Champions Cup but Fekitoa did not feature in either game because of injury.

Fekitoa, born and raised on the Tongan island of Ha'apai, returned to action against Saracens on Sunday for the first time since an underwater volcano erupted in Tonga. He set up a fundraiser to send humanitarian supplies back to his home country.