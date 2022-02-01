Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Fraser Brown in action for Scotland against England at Twickenham in 2019

Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland must win against England to generate the "impetus" needed to mount a challenge for the Six Nations title, according to hooker Fraser Brown.

The Scots beat England at Twickenham in round one last year, only to squander their momentum with consecutive home defeats against Wales and Ireland.

Gregor Townsend's men went on to beat Italy and France to finish fourth in the table.

"It's such a funny tournament," Brown told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"You can start out in a terrible place and in the space of three or four weeks you can feel like you're world-beaters.

"You need to get off to a good start. It doesn't matter how well you play, you can play terribly, if you win your first game it gives you that little bit of impetus going into the second game.

"I'm certain that everyone sitting in that Scotland camp, their goal will be to win the Championship."

Glasgow Warriors captain Brown says Scotland need look no further than the example of 2021 Grand Slam winners Wales for the tournament nous required to be genuine title contenders.

"You look at Wales last year, they had a torrid autumn [in 2020], they were terrible," said Brown, who missed out on selection for Townsend's squad having only recently returned from long-term injury.

"At the start of the Six Nations they were everyone's pick to finish fifth. They didn't play well in that first game against Ireland. It wasn't a good game of rugby to watch but they ground out a result.

"The next week they come up to Scotland and they didn't play well in the first half of that game either but ground out that result. That's what it's about at this level, taking your opportunities."

You can listen to the Scottish Rugby Podcast from 0630 GMT on Wednesday on BBC Sounds