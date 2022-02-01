Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former Wales fly-half Byron Hayward is in his second stint as Wales Under-20s coach

Under-20s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Friday, 4 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and S4C, report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward is a man of faith and a man who refuses to let a job title define him.

But he admits there were some "dark times" after losing his job as Wales defence coach under Wayne Pivac ahead of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

"It happened very quickly and out of the blue, I wasn't expecting it," Hayward said, whose role in the Wales camp was later taken by Gethin Jenkins.

"You lose your job and all of a sudden you're in a lockdown, that certainly made things a whole lot worse.

"This time 12 months ago when I look back, I was just sat in my house looking at the walls every day.

"I didn't watch any of the Six Nations last year, I didn't want to have an opinion good or bad about how the Welsh team were doing, it was just important for me to get myself straight and know where I wanted to go next in my life."

Hayward linked up with his good friend Kingsley Jones, former Wales captain and Canada head coach, that summer and was appointed the Canucks' technical advisor for their games against Wales and England.

"It was a good opportunity to see if I wanted to go back into rugby and I really enjoyed a couple of weeks with the Canadian boys," he said.

Another opportunity followed in December with Hayward taking up the role of Wales Under-20s head coach, a job he had done a few years back.

"I've got to be honest I'm really loving it at the moment," he said.

"We've got a great environment here, a great group of coaches and management, and I'm really enjoying being back and working with the young boys again."

Looking back at the past 18 months, Hayward credits his Christian faith for getting him through adversity.

"My faith is massive to me," he says.

"I guess we all go through difficult times in life, it's what defines you at the end of the day. A job doesn't define me, a role, a title doesn't define who I am.

"I'm really encouraged by what I've seen here with the 20s boys and the group we have and I'm happy to be doing what I'm doing now."

Wales open their campaign against Ireland in Cork on Friday and will play their home games at Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay.