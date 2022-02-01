Will Collier: Long-serving Harlequins prop signs new contract

Will Collier
Will Collier celebrated his 200th appearance for Harlequins when his side beat Exeter in January

Harlequins prop Will Collier has signed a new contract.

The Premiership champions have not disclosed the length of the twice-England capped player's deal.

Collier has been part of both of Harlequins' Premiership-winning sides and also helped the Londoners win the European Challenge Cup in 2011.

"I am incredibly proud to recommit to Quins. It is my boyhood club, I grew up down the road and my Dad used to take me to watch them as a kid," he said.

"I have been here since 2009 and have experienced all the ups and downs but we are in a great place at the moment with a special group of people.

"We're staying true to ourselves and doing things our way. That's hugely important to me and the lads and shows the buy-in you get from the players."

