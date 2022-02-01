Nic Dolly, Joe Heyes and Matt Scott are among the group to sign new Leicester deals

England front-rowers Nic Dolly and Joe Heyes and Scotland centre Matt Scott are among five players to agree new contracts with Leicester Tigers.

Dolly, 22, has made 16 senior appearances for the club and scored six Premiership tries this season.

Heyes, also 22, has played 87 games since making his debut as a teenager in 2018, and Scott, 31, has three tries in 12 games this term.

Back Guy Porter, 25, and lock Calum Green, 31, have also signed new deals.

The deal Dolly signed when arriving from Championship side Coventry last year was described as "multi-year" but details of those now agreed by the various players have not been disclosed.

Head coach Steve Borthwick said of Dolly: "The development of him as a player is a testament to the hard work that he has put in and his desire to improve. There is still such a potential for growth in Nic, which is very exciting."

Heyes hailed the influence on his career of team-mate Dan Cole and said: "To be able to compete with the one of the most accomplishment tightheads in the world and learn from him by competing daily, is a privilege."

Scott joined Leicester from Edinburgh for the 2020-21 campaign and told the club website: "I got a taste of what this club is about when fans were allowed back at the end of last season and all that I had heard and read started to make sense, that buzz was back."