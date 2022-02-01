Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marler also tested positive for coronavirus in November

Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v England Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

England's Six Nations injury problems have eased slightly after Joe Marler returned to training following Covid-19 isolation.

The prop tested positive on 25 January but will now be available for Saturday's opener against Scotland.

Back Joe Marchant, who is still isolating after a positive test on Friday, remains a doubt for Saturday.

Flanker Courtney Lawes, favourite to be captain after Owen Farrell's injury, is yet to return from concussion.

Lawes sustained the head injury playing for Northampton on 16 January and has not yet passed return to play protocols.

England are without Farrell, Jonny May and Anthony Watson for the entire tournament, while lock Jonny Hill may not be available to play at Murrayfield because of a foot injury.

Centre Manu Tuilagi and flanker Sam Underhill are likely to be available later in the Six Nations once they have recovered from respective hamstring and concussion issues.