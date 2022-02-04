Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale's Faf de Klerk has been out of action for more than three months after having hip surgery

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 6 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make five changes to the team that was beaten by Premiership strugglers Bath for Sunday's visit of Sale.

Jordan Els, Simon Kerrod, Archie White, Louis Lynagh and Luke Northmore all start at The Stoop.

Sale make three changes to the side that beat league leaders Leicester on Sunday.

England's Manu Tuilagi and South Africa's Faf de Klerk return from injury to start on the bench.

Sam Dugdale is the only change to the pack while Raffi Quirke and Arron Reed come in at scrum-half and left wing respectively.

Harlequins go into the game third in the table on 43 points, while Sale sit ninth on 29.

Els and Kerrod start either side of captain Jack Walker in the front row, with White in at number eight and Viliami Taulani moving to blindside flanker.

Lynagh and Northmore will start at right wing and outside centre after returning from England's Six Nations training camp.

Tuilagi returns for Sale after a hamstring injury that has kept him out since England's autumn international victory against South Africa in November.

Springboks' World Cup-winning scrum-half De Klerk has been sidelined for more than three months after having hip surgery.

Quins have lost just twice in the league at home this season, but have lost four of their past six meetings with the Sharks.

The past 13 league meetings between the two clubs have been won by the home team and Sale have not won at The Stoop since 2014.

All five of Sale's victories this season have come at AJ Bell Stadium.

Harlequins assistant coach Jerry Flannery told BBC Radio London:

"You look at the pack Sale have and you expect them to play a real confrontational style of rugby, and we expect nothing different on Sunday.

"We conceded 19 penalties against them earlier in the season and the game was so tight, it was very strange to only have one score between us.

"That's something we've really got to sharpen up on as our discipline is normally very good.

"We definitely had to have a good look at ourselves from last week against Bath and know the areas we need to improve.

"But the players reviewed the game themselves and we agreed as coaches where the work was needed, and we've had a really good week on the training field."

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the club's website: "It's a very definite maybe [that Tuilagi could play] for this weekend, I have to say.

"He has been out there the last two weeks. This week he has trained really well, looked sharp, looked good, happy. Yes, he is up for selection. Fit.

"Faf [De Klerk] is also up for selection, buzzing around, a little ball of blonde energy around the training ground. He is in good form."

Harlequins: Green; Lynach, Northmore Esterhuizen; Murley, Allan; Care; Els, Walker (capt), Kerrod; Symons, Tizard, Taulani, Wallace; White

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Wilson, Hammond, Jurevicius, Gjaltema, Edwards, Beard

Sale: L James; Roebuck, R du Preez, Janse van Rensburg, Reed; MacGinty, Quirke; Harrison, Ashman, Oosthuizen; JL du Preez, de Jager, Ross (capt), Dugdale; D du Preez

Replacements: Langdon, Rodd, Jones, JP du Preez, Wiese, De Klerk, S James, Tuilagi

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).