Wasps' former All Black Malakai Fekitoa starts for the first time since undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury ion September

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter make seven changes from the side which lost at London Irish for the visit of Wasps to Sandy Park.

Josh Hodge replaces Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg at full-back while there are first starts for Dafydd Jenkins and Santiago Grondona in the pack.

Wasps make two changes from the side that beat Saracens last weekend.

Alfie Barbeary has been released by England and starts at number eight while Malakai Fekitoa makes his first start since an injury in September.

James Gaskell will make his 200th Premiership appearance for Wasps if he comes off the bench as Lee Blackett's eighth-placed side aim to jump above seventh-placed Exeter, who have lost their past two Premiership matches.

Chiefs welcome back Alec Hepburn at prop after his three-game ban while Jannes Kirsten moves forward to lock to partner Jenkins with Jonny Gray and Sam Skinner on Scotland duty.

Richard Capstick fills Kirsten's place at flanker while Argentina's Grondona starts in place of Don Armand at number eight after the former England man suffered a head injury.

Sam Maunder replaces brother Jack at scrum-half while Tom Hendrickson comes in for Ian Whitten at outside centre.

Exeter: Hodge; Woodburn, Hendrickson, H Skinner, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), S Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Schickerling, Kirsten, Jenkins, Ewers, Capstick, Grondona.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Iosefa-Scott, Pearson, Norey, Hidalgo-Clyne, O'Brien, Cordero.

Wasps: Watson; Odogwu, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; West, Cruse, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Stooke, Fifita, Shields, Barbeary.

Replacements: Oghre, Hislop, Millar-Mills, Gaskell, Morris, Porter, Spink, Miller.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).