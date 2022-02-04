Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Siva Naulago was signed from Super League club Hull FC

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Fijian flier Siva Naulago will make his first start of the campaign for Bristol, after a try-scoring cameo in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The former Hull FC winger is one of six changes, with Tom Whiteley replacing Wales call-up Callum Sheedy - one of several Six Nations absentees.

Newcastle have named Will Haydon-Wood at fly-half for the trip south.

Nathan Earle replaces the injured Mateo Carreras on the wing, while Gary Graham beefs up the back row on the blindside.

International call-ups have limited options on both sides, with Harry Randall and Kyle Sinckler away with England for Bristol, while Falcons will be without hooker Jamie Blamire.

Adam Radwan is available for the Falcons having been released from camp, adding extra depth to an impressive backline as they seek home and away wins against Bristol this season.

However, the Bears have won three consecutive games including in Europe, since back-to-back Premiership losses against Leicester and Exeter at the turn of the year.

Newcastle: Brown; Radwan, Orlando, Lucock, Earle; Haydon-Wood, Stuart; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Tampin, Peterson, Robinson, Graham, Welch (c), Chick.

Replacements: Smith, Cade, Davison, Basham, Collett, Nordli-Kelemeti, Connon, Penny.

Bristol Bears: Morahan; Naulago, Radradra, O'Conor, Purdy; Whiteley, Uren; Woolmore, Byrne, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce (c), Vui, Thomas, Harding.

Replacements: Thacker, Thomas, Afoa, Jeffries, Luatua, Eden, Frisch, Leiua.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).