Lloyd Evans will start at fly-half for Gloucester while team-mate Adam Hastings (right) is among the replacements

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 4 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

In-form Gloucester can move up to second in the Premiership if they can beat a confident London Irish.

The Cherry and Whites make four changes after beating Newcastle as Lloyd Evans switches to fly-half and Jack Clement returns in the back row.

Sixth-placed London Irish make three changes from their win against Exeter.

Kyle Rowe is released from Scotland duty to return on the wing with Olly Cracknell and Juan Martin Gonzalez returning to their back row.

Adam Hastings is among the Gloucester replacements following his omission by Scotland for the Six Nations.

George Skivington also selects Giorgi Kveseladze, in the absence of Scotland centre Chris Harris, while Matias Alemanno is picked ahead of Jordy Reid in the pack.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"There's not too much time to reflect on what's been with a short turnaround week, there never is in this league, so we move on swiftly and get ready for the next challenge.

"It's just such a tough league, we're only just halfway through and I'm sure there's going to be more twists and turns before the season's done.

"We're not talking about where we might finish, it's not a concern at this point in time, things like that will take care of themselves.

"There's an opportunity during these next few weeks (with internationals at the Six Nations), you need to have a full squad who can step up to the challenges this competition presents and, for me, it's really exciting to see some of those guys get exposure."

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Radio London:

"We're playing quite a number of the teams who are above us quite quickly, so it's very much a state of dusting ourselves off and moving on to the next challenge.

"We're been on the right side of the games lately and that's the result of gelling as a team and coming together as a unit, being confident about the path you're on a group.

"Whereas earlier in the season we weren't quite getting the results, we are now coming out on the right side more often than not and that's testament to the work the group have put in over a long period of time.

"We need to keep learning all the time as now we're into the second half of the season, clubs know each other a bit better and have potential plans in place to deal with your threats."

Gloucester: Moyle; Carreras, Kveseladze, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Evans, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Davidson, Craig, Meehan, Hastings, Seabrook.

London Irish: Stokes; Rowe, Cinti, Van Rensburg, Loader; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Cornish, Hoskins, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Gonzalez, Cracknell.

Replacements: Willemse, Gigena, Van der Merwe, Munga, Pearson, O'Sullivan, Hepetema, Redmond.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).