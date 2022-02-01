Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England won all five of their matches in last year's Six Nations Under-20s Championship

Guinness Six Nations Under-20s Championship Dates: Five rounds from 4 February to 20 March Coverage: Watch every match on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.

Grand Slam winners England will bid to defend their title as the Six Nations Under-20s Championship returns to its usual format and dates this year.

Every match in 2021 was held at Cardiff Arms Park because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year teams will play home and away games again.

The Championship begins on Friday with a triple-header - and you can watch all the games live on the BBC.

Coverage will be on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the mobile app.

Fixtures

All times GMT and subject to late changes. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Friday 4 February

19:55-22:05 - France v Italy

19:55-22:05 - Scotland v England

19:55-22:05 - Ireland v Wales

Friday 11 February

18:55-21:05 - Italy v England

19:55-22:05 - Wales v Scotland

19:55-22:05 - France v Ireland

Friday 25 February

18:55-21:05 - England v Wales

19:55-22:05 - Scotland v France

19:55-22:05 - Ireland v Italy

Thursday 10 March

19:55-22:05 - Wales v France - also on BBC Two Wales

Friday 11 March

18:55-21:05 - Italy v Scotland

Saturday 12 March

19:10-21:20 - England v Ireland

Sunday 20 March

13:55-16:05 - Wales v Italy

16:55-19:05 - Ireland v Scotland

19:55-22:05 - France v England

