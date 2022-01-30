Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Beibhinn Parsons scored an intercept try

Ireland suffered heartbreak in their historic Spain Sevens final as Australia snatched victory with a last-minute try.

Beibhinn Parsons drew first blood for Ireland in the country's first World Rugby Series final and Stacey Flood dotted down shortly after.

But Australia's Faith Nathan and Dominique du Toit levelled the scores.

Du Toit then made a sensational break to feed Nathan to seal the win right at the end.

Player of the match Du Toit said: "It was a great final. It was awesome to see our girls out there fighting just as hard [as Ireland] for that final try."

Ireland had an impressive tournament that including beating England, who claimed bronze, in the semi-final.