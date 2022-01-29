James Hume's impressive form for Ulster has earned him inclusion in Ireland's Six Nations squad

Former Ireland star Tony Ward says James Hume's form for Ulster makes him a genuine centre option for Andy Farrell in this year's Six Nations.

"We're in a good place in the middle of the field with Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose," Ward told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"Yet all three of them are looking over their shoulder at this guy Hume."

Hume is in Ireland's Six Nations squad along with other young Ulster backs Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune.

"I think potentially James Hume is a really top quality international as indeed is Michael Lowry who reminds me of [South African star] Cheslin Kolbe when I'm watching him because he's so small but so nifty and nimble off both feet.

"Ethan McIlroy really caught my attention last night against the Scarlets last night though not quite in the same way as they others.

"And with Nathan Doak coming through as well, Ulster Rugby is in a really exciting place.

"If Ulster can get a few more heavy diggers up front wow….what talent they have behind."

Ireland fly-half great Ward, who features in a special documentary Ireland's Rugby Number 10 on Sunday (2230GMT, BBC One NI & BBC iPlayer), believes Farrell should pick Connacht's Jack Carty as his back-up number 10 option behind Johnny Sexton for next weekend's opener against Wales in Dublin..

Munster's Joey Carbery has also been named in the squad but Ward believes his lack of recent game time following an elbow fracture should see Carty's impressive form for Connacht this season earning him the bench spot.

"Jack Carty has been the form 10 and has been playing very well for Connacht. Were the call mine, where normally I would have gone for Carbery as back-up to Sexton, I would go for Carty because this first game is so important in so many respects to lay down a marker early for the Championship."

While Ward says he has been "excited" by the emergence of Ulster's young backs, he believes Farrell will pick an experienced side for next weekend's opener against a Wales side beset by injury concerns.

"Six Nations are about establishing momentum so you've got to pick your best team and I think Ireland are in a huge advantage over the Welsh - taking nothing for granted whatsoever - but we certainly are at a big advantage for next Saturday's game."

Like seemingly most bookies, Ward has France as tournament favourites with Les Blues having home advantage for their games against England and Ireland.