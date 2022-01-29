Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zoe Harrison's boot helped Saracens to their 11th league win of the season

Saracens extended their lead at the top of the Premier 15s with a 39-28 victory over Worcester Warriors.

The London club are now 12 points ahead of second place Bristol Bears with six rounds left of the regular season.

It was a close match with Worcester putting up a great fight as heading into the last ten minutes there was a 31-28 scoreline in Saracens' favour.

But the two-time champions sealed victory with a Marlie Packer try and Zoe Harrison penalty.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs and Wasps shared the points in their thrilling and physical 15-15 draw. The Chiefs started well with the first try through Clara Nielson, but Wasps hit back with a Maud Muir score.

However, South African international Zintle Mpupha got her second try in as many games to put Chiefs 10-7 up at the break. In the second 40 the visitors' Kate Zackary was given a yellow for a foul at the breakdown, but they extended their lead with a Rachel Johnson score.

The exciting encounter continued as Wasps' Bryony Cleall scored before being sent to the sin-bin. The hosts managed her absence well and kicked three points to level the score.

"It's more about the performance," Player of the Match Muir said of the result. "We gave it so much heart, we were smashing it."

Elsewhere, Harlequins were 26-12 victors against Gloucester-Hartpury. Shaunagh Brown was the first to dot down but Gloucester's Connie Powell struck back minutes later. Amy Cokayne and Lagi Tuima scored just before the break, but the former was handed a yellow for a deliberate knock-on early in the second half.

Quins didn't concede any points while a player down and Cokayne scored again, before Bianca Blackburn got a consolation score for Gloucester in the last minute of the game.

Loughborough Lightning defeated DMP Durham Sharks 58-5 in a bonus-point victory to leapfrog Exeter into sixth in the table. Helena Rowland, Georgie Lingham, Bo Westcombe-Evans, Lark Davies, Emma Hardy, Amanda Swartz and Maya Mueller all scored for Loughborough in their dominant performance.

Bristol Bears will look to close the gap on Saracens on Sunday when they face Sale Sharks.