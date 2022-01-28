Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tiernan O'Halloran will become the fourth Connacht player to reach 200 caps

Jean Kleyn will make his 100th appearance for Munster in the side's United Rugby Championship trip to Zebre on Saturday.

The South Africa-born Ireland international is one of just four players to retain their place from last weekend's Heineken Champions Cup win against Wasps.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and captain Jack O'Donoghue are in the side, with out-half Jake Flannery making his first start.

It will be a fifth Munster appearance for Flannery, who partners Neil Cronin behind the scrum in Parma, while wing Calvin Nash returns from an ankle injury for his first appearance since September.

Dan Goggin, who agreed a two-year contract extension on Thursday, comes into the centre along with Liam Coombes.

There is also a debut for Connacht as they host Glasgow Warriors in the URC on Saturday, with Academy graduate Cathal Forde making his first senior appearance at out-half.

Tiernan O'Halloran will become the fourth Connacht player to reach 200 caps, joining John Muldoon, Michael Swift and Denis Buckley as the only players to reach the milestone after making his debut in 2009.

Buckley, meanwhile, could play for the first time this season, with the prop named among the replacements after recovering from a serious knee injury.

There is a new-look second row for the province of Ultan Dillane and Leva Fifita, while Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle also come into the side in the back row.

Munster: Gallagher; Nash, Coombes, Goggin, Daly; Flannery, Cronin; Loughman, Barron, Knox; Kleyn, Wycherley; O'Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Buckley, Wycherley, Salanoa, Ahern, Kendellen, Patterson, Crowley, Farrell.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Wootton, Farrell, Arnold, Kilgallen; Forde, Marmion; Duggan, Heffernan, McGrath; Dillane, Fifita; Masterson, Butler (capt), Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, Buckley, Tuimauga, Dowling, Masterson, Reilly, Bolton, McNulty.