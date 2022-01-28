Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matt Proctor made his sole appearance for the All Blacks against Japan in 2018

All Blacks centre Matty Proctor has signed a new contract to stay with Northampton Saints for a fourth season.

The 29-year-old has made 41 appearances for Saints since arriving from the Hurricanes in 2019.

He is the first player to agree a new deal since the news that director of rugby Chris Boyd is to step down at the end of the current campaign, with Phil Dowson taking over.

"The progress our squad is making is really exciting," said Proctor.

"We have a superb training environment at Franklin's Gardens and a really impressive group of coaches who have all helped me to become a better player since I came over to Northampton."

Proctor has scored two tries so far this season, in wins over Exeter Chiefs and London Irish.

"I think the best is still to come from Matty, so I can't wait to see what he can do in Black, Green and Gold over the coming years," Dowson added.