Joe Launchbury hasn't played since injuring his anterior cruciate ligament against Bath in April

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday, 30 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have made seven changes to the side that lost to Munster in the European Champions Cup last weekend for Sunday's Premiership fixture against Saracens.

Club captain Joe Launchbury returns at lock after nine months out with a knee injury, while Vaea Fifita, Gabriel Oghre and Brad Shields also start.

Sarries make five changes from the win over London Irish in the Challenge Cup.

Among them, Tim Swinson and Ben Earl come into the pack.

Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski return at centre, Rotimi Segum starts on the right wing while co-captain Alex Goode is at full-back.

Saracens, who are second in the Premiership table after 12 matches, beat Wasps 56-15 in the reverse fixture in October.

Wasps currently sit eighth and also bring back Biyi Alo at prop, with Jimmy Gopperth and Sam Spink both playing at centre as they renew their recent midfield partnership.

Marcus Watson moves to full-back to cover the injured Ali Crossdale, with Paolo Odogwu and Josh Bassett on the wings.

Dan Robson plays at scrum-half while Charlie Atkinson starts at fly-half.

Wasps: Watson; Odogwu, Spink, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; Martinez, Cruse, Alo; Launchbury (capt), Stooke, Fifita, Oghre; Shields

Replacements: van Vuuren, West, Millar-Mills, Gaskell, Morris, Wolstenholme, Fekitoa, Miller

Saracens: Goode (co-capt); Segun, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Manu Vunipola, van Zyl; Mako Vunipola (co-capt), Woolstencroft, Koch; Hunter-Hill, Swinson, McFarland, Earl; Billy Vunipola

Replacements: Lewis, Mawi, Clarey, Venter, Christie, Davies, Jackson, Maitland

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).