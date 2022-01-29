Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Powerful South African front row Coenie Oosthuizen is back for Sale as they take on leaders Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 30 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Coenie Oosthuizen and Byron McGuigan are among five Sale changes as they prepare to face table-topping Leicester.

Alex Sanderson also brings in Ross Harrison in the absence of England international Bevan Rodd.

The Tigers are also without a host of England call-ups including George Ford, Ellis Genge, Ben Youngs and Freddie Steward.

James Whitcombe make his first start of the league season at loosehead prop.

The Sharks back five remains unchanged as Springboks Jean-Luc du Preez and Lood de Jager start in the second row, with Jono Ross, Ben Curry and Daniel du Preez making up the back row.

Will Cliff and AJ MacGinty are the half-backs, with South Africa internationals Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Robert du Preez in midfield and McGuigan returning from injury to start on the wing.

Veteran Richard Wigglesworth has been named captain and starts at scrum-half for Leicester in the absence of Ben Youngs.

He's joined by Freddie Burns at outside-half, with Dan Kelly and Matt Scott paired in the Tigers midfield.

Loan signing Olly Robinson is in line for a debut if he makes it off the bench at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Sale: Luke James; Tom Roebuck, Robert du Preez, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Byron McGuigan; AJ Macginty, Will Cliff; Ross Harrison, Ewan Ashman, Coenie Oosthuizen; Jean-Luc du Preez, Lood de Jager; Jono Ross (capt), Ben Curry, Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: Curtis Langdon, Simon McIntyre, Joe Jones, JP du Preez, Sam Dugdale, Gus Warr, Sam James, Arron Reed.

Leicester: Bryce Hegarty; Harry Potter, Matt Scott, Dan Kelly, Guy Porter; Freddie Burns, Richard Wigglesworth (capt); James Whitcombe, Julián Montoya, Dan Cole; Harry Wells, Calum Green; George Martin, Tommy Reffell, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Francois van Wyk, Nephi Leatigaga, Hanro Liebenberg, Olly Robinson, Jack van Poortvliet, Juan Pablo Socino, Hosea Saumaki.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).