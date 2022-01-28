Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rory Sutherland has served a two-match suspension following his sending off against Bath three weeks ago

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 29 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland returns from suspension as Worcester Warriors take on Northampton Saints at Sixways.

Wales centre Ashley Beck makes his 50th appearance for Warriors in their first game since parting company with head coach Jonathan Thomas.

Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall plays his 50th Premiership game and captains Saints, whose Champions Cup game was postponed last weekend.

Ahsee Tuala and Ollie Sleightholme also come into the backline.

Saints have won their last eight matches against Worcester since a 30-15 defeat at Sixways in November 2017 and make seven changes to the team which began their 24-20 loss to Ulster on 16 January.

Prop Paul Hill, lock Api Ratuniyarawa and back-rowers Tom Wood and Juarno Augustus - who has scored four tries in his last four starts - start in the pack.

Dan Biggar is at fly-half for Saints a week before he is due to lead Wales into the 2022 Six Nations against Ireland in Dublin.

Duhan van der Merwe will be on the wing for Warriors after recovering from illness, while Billy Searle switches to the number 15 shirt, having contributed 16 points from fly-half in last week's win over Zebre,

Fin Smith and Gareth Simpson form the half-back pairing in a team showing 10 changes from the one which began their European Challenge Cup game in Italy.

Worcester are 12th in the table and looking for their first Premiership victory since edging out Wasps 32-31 on 4 December, while Saints are fifth after a win on the road at Newcastle in their most recent league fixture.

Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"I think the previous management team did a pretty good job - I bring a different edge than what they had, a little bit more abrasive in our approach.

"I have a different outlook on how I think we should play and I think we've got the resources here to do that.

"We've got all the ingredients here. We certainly have the talent, we have the wherewithal and the expertise. Maybe they've just not been utilised as well as they could.

"It's all about putting those ingredients into the saucepan and getting the right pie out of it."

Saints attack coach Sam Vesty told BBC Radio Northampton:

"With a new coach coming in, that usually gives lads a fillip and I think they'll come out all guns blazing and it will be a tough game.

"But we've got plenty to play for and want to be fighting that fight and winning the power battle.

"In this next five or six weeks when you know you've got Prem, Prem, Prem, Prem, Prem, the table can change considerably, so it's vital we're in a good place, playing some good rugby.

"If we play good rugby and we can stay healthy, I think we're going to be in a good place in five, six weeks time."

Worcester: Searle; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, van der Merwe; Smith, Simpson; Sutherland, Annett, Judge, Batley, Kitchener, Hatherell, T Hill (capt), Kvesic.

Replacements: Miller, E Waller, Tyack, Clegg, Vailanu, Chudley, Williams, Hearle.

Northampton: Tuala; Sleightholme, Dingwall (capt), Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; A Waller, Matavesi, P Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Harrison, Augustus.

Replacements: Fish, Iyogun, Carey, Nansen, Coles, James, Grayson, Proctor.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).