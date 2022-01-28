Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Welch's return is one of six changes from Newcastle's last fixture on 14 January at Biarritz

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Will Welch returns to captain Newcastle, who make six changes from the side which beat Biarritz.

Argentina internationals Matias Orlando and Mateo Carreras are both added to the back line, while George McGuigan comes back in at hooker.

Gloucester also ring the changes from their impressive win against Perpignan in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Jack Singleton, Ruan Ackermann, Charlie Chapman and Billy Twelvetrees are among those returning to the starting XV.

Newcastle, who are without Jamie Blamire on England duty, had their scheduled European fixture against Toulon cancelled last weekend due to nine positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

Three of the club's coaching staff, including director of rugby Dean Richards, were also affected after the trip to Biarritz on 14 January.

Richards will be out of isolation in time for Saturday's fixture where club captain Mark Wilson is also poised to make a first appearance of the season following his recovery from knee surgery.

The 2019 World Cup finalist is among the Falcons' replacements.

Gloucester also bring back prop Val Rapava-Ruskin, winger Santiago Carreras and full-back Lloyd Evans to start the trip having made seven changes.

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit is on the bench.

Newcastle: Brown; Radwan, Orlando, Lucock, Carreras; Connon, Stuart; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Tampin, Peterson, Robinson, Van der Walt, Welch (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Maddison, Cade, Davison, Graham, Wilson, Nordli-Kelemeti, Haydon-Wood, Penny.

Gloucester: Evans; Carreras, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Hastings, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Clarke, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Gotovstev, Davidson, Clement, Varney, Kveseladze, Rees-Zammit.

Referee: Jack Makepeace (RFU).