Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joseph has featured in 10 league matches for Bath so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 28 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England centre Jonathan Joseph returns to make his 150th appearance for Bath, one of 10 changes to face Harlequins.

Nathan Hughes, signed from Bristol on loan this week, starts at number eight while D'Arcy Rae, Josh McNally, Mike Williams and Ewan Richards all come in.

Scrum-half Danny Care, who signed a new contract this week, returns for Quins, who make six changes from the team that beat Castres in the Champions Cup.

Santiago Garcia Botta, Jack Walker and Will Collier make up a new front row.

Matt Symons starts at lock while Viliami Taulani switches from blind-side to make his first league start of the season at number eight.

Tyrone Green also comes in at full-back with Nick David moving to right wing and Louis Lynagh on the bench.

Third placed Harlequins are on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

Bath, 11 points adrift at the bottom, return to Premiership action following two heavy defeats in Europe, but having secured their first league win of the season against Worcester before the break.

Joseph lines up alongside Semesa Rokoduguni and Will Muir in the backline, with Max Ojomah starting at fly-half for the first time this season, having moved there against Northampton in December.

Bath: Rokoduguni, Hamer-Webb, Joseph, Redpath, Muir, Ojomoh, B Spencer; Cordwell, Du Toit, Rae, McNally (c), Williams, Ellis, Richards, Hughes.

Replacements: Doughty, Vaughan, Verden, W. Spencer, Coetzee, Simpson, Butt, Prydie.

Harlequins: Green, David, Jones, Esterhuizen, Murley, Allan, Care; Garcia Botta, Walker (c), Collier, Symons, Tizard, Lamb, Wallace, Taulani.

Replacements: Riley, Els, Kerrod, Hammond, White, Gjaltema, Beard, Lynagh.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).