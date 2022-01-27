Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alex Mann captained Wales Under-20s to victory over Italy and Scotland in the 2021 Six Nations

Wales Under-20s have named a 38-man squad for the forthcoming Six Nations campaign, with 10 players who featured last year included once more.

Forwards Connor Chapman, Efan Daniel, Nathan Evans, Dafydd Jenkins and Joe Peard return having played last season, while Alex Mann retains the captaincy.

Scrum-half Harri Williams, Joe Hawkins, Eddie James and Tom Florence are the others who were involved in 2021.

Wales' opening game is in Ireland on Friday, 4 February.

Head coach Byron Hayward said the players with previous Under-20 Six Nations experience will prove invaluable this season.

"They'll be massive because that second year, and not just from a playing point of view, but from a maturity point of view as well, is massive," Hayward said.

"There's quite a big allocation coming back and we'll be looking to those boys to step up which they already have done, in fairness."

Wales finished fourth in last year's championship, which was held in June and July in Cardiff.

Hayward, who will be assisted by Shaun Connor, Craig Everett and Richard Kelly, has challenged his young side to improve on last season.

"Our expectations will be to do a Grand Slam because if you are in sport to be second best, then I'm not sure you should be in sport in the first place," Hayward said.

"Whether we achieve that or not is two different things, but our expectations are to go out and win every game we play, and I cannot see any reason why we can't do that with the talent we have."

Wales Under-20s Six Nations Squad

Forwards: Rhys Barratt (Cardiff Rugby), Cameron Jones (Ospreys), Joe Cowell (Cardiff Met), Connor Chapman (Dragons), Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), Morgan Veness (Ealing Trailfinders), Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Nathan Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Adam Williams (Dragons), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Alexander Ashton (Cardiff University), Joe Peard (Dragons), Lewis Jones (Ospreys), Benji Williams (Ospreys), Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby - Captain), Ryan Woodman (Dragons), Tom Cowan (Bath), Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff Rugby), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Ben Moa (Dragons)

Backs; Harri Williams (Scarlets), Morgan Lloyd (Dragons), Harvey Nash (Ospreys), Jac Lloyd (Bristol Bears), Daniel Edwards (Ospreys), Josh Phillips (Scarlets), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Eddie James (Scarlets), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Callum Dodd (Ospreys), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Oli Andrew (Dragons), Joshua Hathaway (Scarlets), Harri Houston (Ospreys), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby), Iestyn Hopkins (Ospreys), Joe Westwood (Dragons)

Fixtures

Friday, 4 February

Ireland U20 v Wales U20, Musgrave Park, Cork; 20:00 GMT

Friday, 11 February

Wales U20 v Scotland U20 - Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay; 20:00 GMT

Friday, 25 February

England U20 v Wales U20 - Castle Park, Donccaster; 19:00 GMT

Thursday, 10 March

Wales U20 v France U20 - Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay: 20:00 GMT

Sunday, 20 March

Wales U20 v Italy U20 - Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay; 14:00 GMT