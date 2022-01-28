Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster move above Leinster into second having played two more games than their inter-provincial rivals

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Scarlets Ulster (10) 27 Tries: Curtis, Carter, Milasinovich, Gilroy Cons: Doak 2 Pen: Doak Scarlets (10) 15 Try: Lee, Mathias Con: D Jones Pen: D Jones

Ulster scored two late tries to put away Scarlets and return to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship.

Having lost their last two league games the province claimed the bonus point victory by finishing stronger in a tight contest.

The sides were level at 15-15 having scored two tries apiece after 64 minutes.

Gareth Milosinovich and Craig Gilroy then crossed to give the hosts a maximum-points victory.

The win sees Ulster leapfrog Leinster into second, albeit having played two more games than their inter-provincial rivals.

Scarlets will leave Belfast feeling hard done-by not to have taken at least a losing bonus point home having matched Ulster for the majority of the contest.

With both sides missing their contingent of international players much of the game lacked quality in key moments with handling errors stifling multiple promising attacks.

Ulster struggled to make inroads in the first half against a tough Scarlets defence

Before scoring his side's first try, centre Angus Curtis passed up a gilt-edged opportunity as he spilled the ball forward from five metres out.

The hosts then saw themselves reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes as Gilroy was sent to the sin-bin for a hit to the head of Tom Rogers.

Only a sensational intercept from Greg Jones stopped Scarlets scoring the opening try with Dane Blacker poised to stride clear, however the visitors did eventually go ahead when Samson Lee drove over in the corner on 29 minutes.

Ulster had been flat up until then with the exception of lively fly-half Billy Burns, but eventually drew level as Curtis ran a short line to squeeze over five minutes before the interval.

Sam Carter and Kemsley Mathias traded tries as the sides continued a tetchy, blow-for-blow contest before Ulster eventually found a rhythm in attack.

Replacement prop Milasinovich, having just returned from a short-term loan with Saracens, made a quick impact upon his introduction by barrelling over after the province's decision to kick to the corner instead of at the posts was vindicated.

Only when Gilroy picked up a loose ball and crossed after Burns had done well to keep it in play in the 69th minute did the nerves ease around Kingspan Stadium as the hosts saw out the win with a two-score lead.

McFarland applauds Scarlets defence

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland: "For 60 minutes I was really impressed with Scarlets' defence.

"I thought they defended more aggressively and with more intent that I've seen them all year but they've obviously got some real danger in attack as well.

"We'll pat our guys on the back for some really hard work and doing really well to come out with the bonus point win"

Ulster: McIlroy, Gilroy, Moxham, Curtis, Lyttle, Burns, Doak; O'Sullivan, Andrew, M Moore, O'Connor (capt.), Carter, Jones, Marcus Rea, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Roberts, McGrath, Milasinovich, Kearney, McCann, Shanahan, Madigan, Sexton.

Scarlets: Nicholas; Rogers, Morgan, S Hughes, Conbeer; D Jones, Blacker; S Thomas, D Hughes (capt), Lee, Lousi, M Jones, Kalamafoni, Shaun Evans, Tuipulotu.

Replacements: M Jones, Mathias, Sebastian, Helps, Shingler, Hardy, Costelow, Steff Evans.