Six Nations 2022: Pick your Scotland XV to face England
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
|Six Nations 2022: Scotland v England
|Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.
Rory Sutherland or Pierre Schoeman? Chris Harris or Sione Tuipulotu?
Gregor Townsend is mulling over some big selection calls as his Scotland side prepare to open their Six Nations campaign against England.
Pick and share your Scotland XV for the Murrayfield clash below.
My Scotland XV
Who would you pick for Scotland's Six Nations opener against England? Choose and share your XV.