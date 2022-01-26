Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones has played 149 internationals for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales and Ospreys say injured lock Alun Wyn Jones could be back before the Six Nations finishes.

Regular Wales skipper Jones, 36, was expected to miss the tournament with a shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand in October 2021.

But Wayne Pivac now says Jones could return before the Six Nations finale against Italy on 19 March, although it is "a long shot" at this stage.

"Never say never. It's Alun Wyn Jones," said the Wales coach.

Jones, the most-capped player in Test rugby union history, has undergone two shoulder operations since being forced off against the All Blacks.

He also had shoulder issues ahead of last summer's British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, but he defied expectation and recovered in time to captain the tourists in all three Tests.

"I probably wouldn't enter the conversation if it was anyone else, but the guy has broken so many records," added Pivac.

"I honestly say that, that I would never say never.

"But, look, it'll be a long shot. Let's just say that. Al is working incredibly hard behind the scenes, as you know he would, to get himself in the best shape possible for either the Ospreys or Wales."

Pivac's assessment was backed up by Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"Al is in great form," said Booth.

"Potentially, he could be back for the end of the Six Nations, which is good for him, good for us and good for Wales."

New Wales captain Dan Biggar says it would be wrong to rule Jones out given his history of spectacular comebacks after injury.

"I don't think any of us expected him to turn up in South Africa in the summer and he managed to get on the plane," said Biggar.

"If there is anybody who has got a chance of being fit for some part of this tournament, then Al is probably the man. I wouldn't rule it out just yet."

Biggar also revealed he had sought captaincy advice from Jones.

"I had a chat with Al last week," he added.

"When Wayne asked me to do the job, I said to Wayne that I didn't want to change who I was as a person around the team room and on the training pitch, and Al sort of echoed that really, and said just be your own man.

"I've worked with Al for a number of years now, so to pick up, even it is one or two small bits which he has in the way he conducts himself around the place, it is going to be of benefit to me."